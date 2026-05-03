Kentucky Derby 2026 payout, purse, prize money: Betting breakdown by horse, jockey and trainer

The 152nd Kentucky Derby is in the books and Golden Tempo is your winner. Here is a breakdown of how the $5 million purse will be divvied up.

The Derby is not a winner-take-all race

The $5 million purse is split amongst the top five horses. Here is how Saturday’s finishers will fare:

1. Golden Tempo (23-1): $3.1 million

2. Renegade (5-1): $1 million

3. Ocelli (70-1): $500,000

4. Chief Wallabee (7-1): $250,000

5. Danon Bourbon (12-1): $150,000

How much does the Derby-winning trainer earn?

A typical split of the winning purse is 80 percent to the owner/ownership group and the remaining 20 being split between the trainer and jockey. So, for this year, co-owners Phipps Stable (Daisy Phipps Pulito) and St. Elias Stable (Vincent Viola) are expected to take home $2.48 million (division of the earnings is based on whatever agreement was made), while trainer Cherie DeVaux will take home $310,000 (before taxes).

And what about the winning jockey?

That leaves the remaining 10 percent, or $310,000, to the winning jockey, Jose Ortiz. But a Derby-winning jockey usually gives some of those earnings to their agent and valet (the person who prepares the rider’s gear), leaving them with roughly $217,000 (before taxes).

The 2026 Kentucky Derby betting payouts

Golden Tempo ($2 bet)

Win: Paid $48.24

Place: Paid $19.14

Show: Paid $11.90

Renegade ($2 bet)

Place: $7.14

Show: $5.46

Ocelli ($2 bet)

Show: $36.34

Finishing combinations

Exacta: $278.86 ($2 bet)

Trifecta: $5,625.39 ($.50 bet)

Superfecta: $94,489.95 ($1 bet)