Top News

Madison Chock, Evan Bates
Olympic hopefuls talk Milan Cortina 2026 on TODAY to mark 100 days out
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd4_251026.jpg
Golf’s ability to create stars is imperative no matter what a new PGA Tour looks like
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
nbc_pff_heismanfavorites_251021.jpg
Why Ty Simpson and Fernando Mendoza are the Heisman Trophy frontrunners — for now

Top Clips

nbc_pft_patriotstrade_251029.jpg
Patriots trade Dugger to Steelers, White to 49ers
nbc_cbb_rutpikiellintv_251029.jpg
Pikiell on Rutgers’ identity sans Harper & Bailey
nbc_cbb_inddevriesintv_251029.jpg
DeVries: Indiana will live and die by 3-pointer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty scratched from the Breeders’ Cup Classic because of a fever

  
Published October 29, 2025 10:08 AM
Sovereignty rumbles to win 151st Kentucky Derby
May 3, 2025 07:08 PM
Bill Mott's 3-year-old star colt Sovereignty storms down the final stretch, holding off favorite Journalism to win the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

DEL MAR, Calif. — Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner Sovereignty has been scratched and will not run in the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday after catching a fever this week, taking the favorite out of the $7 million world championship race.

Trainer Bill Mott announced the decision Wednesday to scratch the country’s top 3-year-old horse. Mott had previously said Sovereignty not racing was a possibility.

Sovereignty opened as a heavy 6-5 morning line favorite in the field of 10, which also includes Derby and Belmont runner up and Preakness winner Journalism. The Breeders’ Cup Classic was expected to determine the horse of the year.

Mott and ownership have made it clear over the past several months that they would play it safe with Sovereignty, including the call to skip the Preakness after he won the Derby and looked like a legitimate Triple Crown candidate.