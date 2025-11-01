Ted Noffey wins Breeders’ Cup Juvenile for Todd Pletcher, becomes early Kentucky Derby favorite

DEL MAR, Calif. — Ted Noffey won the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile by one length at Del Mar on Friday, stamping himself as the winter favorite for next year’s Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by John Velazquez, Ted Noffey ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.25 and paid $3.60 to win for the second-shortest win payout in Juvenile history. It was Velazquez’s 22nd Cup win, second all-time among jockeys.

“I was very confident,” Velazquez said. “He made it very easy for me.”

Trainer Todd Pletcher earned his fifth Juvenile win, tying his mentor D. Wayne Lukas, who died in June at age 89. Pletcher wore a tie given to him by Lukas’ widow, Laurie.

“He loved this event and it brings back some fond memories,” Pletcher said. “That’s what he was always dreaming about — juveniles and Derby horses.”

Ted Noffey is named for a misspelling of Spendthrift Farm general manager Ned Toffey. The Lexington, Kentucky, farm owns the 2-year-old colt. The victory increased his earnings to $1,658,763.

Mr A.P., a 21-1 shot, rallied for second. Brant was another 1 1/2 lengths back in third for trainer Bob Baffert, who owns a leading six wins in the Juvenile. Litmus Test, also trained by Baffert, was fourth.

“He was beat by a real good horse, and they ran really fast,” Baffert said of Brant. “I think he will move way up off this race.”

Intrepido was fifth and Comport finished sixth in the smallest field in the race’s 42-year history.

The top five finishers earned qualifying points toward a spot in next year’s 20-horse Kentucky Derby field.

In Friday’s other races:

— Balantina won the $1 million Juvenile Fillies by 1 1/4 lengths, giving trainer Donnacha O’Brien his first Cup victory. He is the son of Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien. Balantina paid $43.20 to win.

— Ireland-bred Gstaad won the $1 million Juvenile Turf for Aidan O’Brien, who surpassed Lukas with his 21st career Cup victory to lead all trainers.

— Super Corredora won the $2 million Juvenile Fillies by three-quarters of a length and paid $19.60 to win.

— Cy Fair became the second filly to win the $1 million Juvenile Turf Sprint by three-quarters of a length and paid $12 to win.