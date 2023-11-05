 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_custer_231104.jpg
Cole Custer wins first Xfinity Series championship on wild overtime restart
NCAA Football: Iowa at Northwestern
Stevens nails 53-yard field goal in closing seconds as Iowa beats Northwestern 10-7 at Wrigley
World Wide Technology Championship - Round Three
Kuchar’s late collapse ties him with Villegas in Mexico

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michmorgantd_231104.jpg
Morgan turns on the jets for 44-yard Michigan TD
nbc_nas_mayer_231104.jpg
Mayer: ‘I’m pumped for next year’
nbc_nas_nemechek_231104.jpg
Nemechek: ‘Sucks to end our season this way’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_custer_231104.jpg
Cole Custer wins first Xfinity Series championship on wild overtime restart
NCAA Football: Iowa at Northwestern
Stevens nails 53-yard field goal in closing seconds as Iowa beats Northwestern 10-7 at Wrigley
World Wide Technology Championship - Round Three
Kuchar’s late collapse ties him with Villegas in Mexico

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michmorgantd_231104.jpg
Morgan turns on the jets for 44-yard Michigan TD
nbc_nas_mayer_231104.jpg
Mayer: ‘I’m pumped for next year’
nbc_nas_nemechek_231104.jpg
Nemechek: ‘Sucks to end our season this way’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBAHouston RocketsJermaine Samuels

Jermaine
Samuels

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Samuels powers Villanova over Michigan 63-55 in Sweet 16
The Villanova Wildcats head to another Elite Eight after eliminating Michigan, thanks in part to Jermaine Samuels’ 22 points.
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 2: Dillon the Villain a Fantasy Hoops Hero?
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
Stephen Curry burns Dillon Brooks then trolls him with reaction
Draymond Green says he will make season debut Sunday, Curry questionable
Kevin Durant passes Hakeem Olajuwon for 12th on NBA all-time scoring list
Charles Barkley challenges Adam Silver on NBA’s response to domestic violence
NBA needs to take step forward in confronting domestic violence