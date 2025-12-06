Acuff scores 18 points to lead No. 25 Arkansas over Fresno State 82-58
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — Darius Acuff Jr. scored 18 points to lead No. 25 Arkansas to an 82-58 win over Fresno State on Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena.
Arkansas (7-2) followed up its victory over No. 6 Louisville with a second straight win.
The Razorbacks blew open the game with a 22-6 run to open the second half and led by as many as 32 points. They outscored Fresno State 26-11 in transition and went 11 for 30 (36.7%) from 3-point range compared to the Bulldogs’ 4 for 26 (15.4%).
Meleek Thomas and DJ Wagner each scored 12 points while Karter Knox contributed 11.
Jac Mani and Wilson Hacques each scored 12 points for Fresno State (6-4).
Big picture
Fresno State has lost back-to-back games after a four-game winning streak.
Arkansas, coming off its 89-80 home win over Louisville in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday, has won six of its last seven games.
Up next
Fresno State will remain on the road for a matchup against Cal State-Northridge on Dec. 10.
Arkansas will face No. 19 Texas Tech on Dec. 13 on a neutral court in Dallas.