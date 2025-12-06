 Skip navigation
Acuff scores 18 points to lead No. 25 Arkansas over Fresno State 82-58

  
Published December 6, 2025 06:46 PM
Arkansas MBB vs. Fresno

Dec 6, 2025; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) reacts after a play in the first half against the Fresno State Bulldogs as forward Nick Pringle (23) and wing Billy Richmond III (24) look on at Simmons Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — Darius Acuff Jr. scored 18 points to lead No. 25 Arkansas to an 82-58 win over Fresno State on Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena.

Arkansas (7-2) followed up its victory over No. 6 Louisville with a second straight win.

The Razorbacks blew open the game with a 22-6 run to open the second half and led by as many as 32 points. They outscored Fresno State 26-11 in transition and went 11 for 30 (36.7%) from 3-point range compared to the Bulldogs’ 4 for 26 (15.4%).

Meleek Thomas and DJ Wagner each scored 12 points while Karter Knox contributed 11.

Jac Mani and Wilson Hacques each scored 12 points for Fresno State (6-4).

Big picture

Fresno State has lost back-to-back games after a four-game winning streak.

Arkansas, coming off its 89-80 home win over Louisville in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday, has won six of its last seven games.

Up next

Fresno State will remain on the road for a matchup against Cal State-Northridge on Dec. 10.

Arkansas will face No. 19 Texas Tech on Dec. 13 on a neutral court in Dallas.