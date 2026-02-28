 Skip navigation
Alex Karaban helps No. 6 UConn edge Seton Hall 71-67 after being added to Huskies of Honor

  
Published February 28, 2026 04:48 PM

STORRS, Conn. — Alex Karaban scored 23 points after being added to the Huskies of Honor before his final home game, and No. 6 UConn rallied for a 71-67 victory over Seton Hall on Saturday.

Solo Ball had 12 of his 14 points in the second half for UConn (27-3, 17-2 Big East). Karaban and Ball combined to go 7 for 8 from the foul line in the final minute.

Karaban became the first active UConn men’s basketball player to join the Huskies of Honor in a pregame ceremony at Gampel Pavilion. The two-time national champion who is the men’s career leader in victories moved into 10th on the career scoring list with a 3-pointer during the game.

Karaban, also second in career 3-pointers, was honored along with Tarris Reed Jr., Dwayne Koroma, Alec Millender and Malachi Smith in the final home game of the season for the Huskies.

Braylon Mullins had 11 points and Reed finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Huskies, who crushed No. 15. St. John’s 72-40 on Wednesday but had to work hard to get past the Pirates.

A.J. Staton-McCray had 20 points and four 3-pointers for Seton Hall (19-10, 9-9). Elijah Fisher had 12 points and Najai Hines had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Mike Williams and Staton-McCray hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Seton Hall an eight-point lead with 9:33 left in the second half. Karaban made a pair of 3-pointers and Mullins’ 3-pointer gave UConn its first lead of the second half with 5:57 remaining.

Seton Hall missed 12 of its last 16 shots. With the Pirates down by three points, Budd Clark launched a deep 3-pointer as UConn was attempting to foul with nine seconds left. No foul was called and the Huskies iced the game at the line.

UConn jumped out to an early five-point lead as Reed and Mullins combined for the first seven points for the Huskies. However, it was a one-possession game for the final 13:12 of the first half. There were 11 lead changes in the first half, with Najai Hines giving the Pirates the 33-32 lead at halftime.

Up next

Seton Hall plays at Xavier on Tuesday.

UConn plays at Marquette on Mar. 7.