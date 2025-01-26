Arizona takes control in 78-63 win over Colorado, leaving Buffs winless in Tucson since 1965

TUCSON, Ariz. — Anthony Dell’Orso scored 20 points with the help of six 3-pointers and reserve KJ Lewis scored 12 points and Arizona pulled away from Colorado for a 78-63 win on Saturday.

Caleb Love scored 10 points and Tobe Awaka grabbed 15 rebounds with seven coming on the offensive end for Arizona (13-6, 7-1 Big 12) who has won nine of its last 10 games.

The Wildcats shot 46.9% (30 for 64).

Julian Hammond III scored 19 points, Javon Ruffin scored 12 and Adrej Jakimovski 10 for Colorado (9-10, 0-8) who is still searching for its first win in the Big 12. Colorado has never beaten the Wildcats at the McKale Center and last won in Tucson 60 years ago in 1965.

Arizona led 33-31 at halftime and appeared poised to pull away with a 7-2 spurt to start the second half. Colorado responded with 7-0 run to knot it at 40 with an Elijah Malone jump shot with 14:43 remaining. But Dell’Orso responded with a 3 and Arizona gradually began to distance itself. Lewis’ layup with 6:29 left put Arizona ahead 62-51 marking the first double-digit lead of the game by either team.

Colorado hosts Arizona State on Tuesday. Arizona host third-ranked Iowa State on Monday.