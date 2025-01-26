Arizona takes control in 78-63 win over Colorado, leaving Buffs winless in Tucson since 1965

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 results: Felipe Nasr, Porsche Penske Motorsport win again in No. 7 963
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zijpp2jo1jp6dznlv91j
Rivals Rankings Week: Final defensive position rankings revealed
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
Kobe And Gianna Bryant At Los Angeles Lakers Game
Women’s basketball players reflect on Kobe Bryant’s impact on their game five years after his death

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal1_250126.jpg
Emerson brings West Ham to level terms v. Villa
nbc_golf_loveorlav_250126.jpg
Love it or Lav it: Unpacking Tiger vs. Rory in TGL
nbc_pl_avlgoal1v3_250126.jpg
Ramsey drills Aston Villa in front of West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 results: Felipe Nasr, Porsche Penske Motorsport win again in No. 7 963
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zijpp2jo1jp6dznlv91j
Rivals Rankings Week: Final defensive position rankings revealed
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
Kobe And Gianna Bryant At Los Angeles Lakers Game
Women’s basketball players reflect on Kobe Bryant’s impact on their game five years after his death

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal1_250126.jpg
Emerson brings West Ham to level terms v. Villa
nbc_golf_loveorlav_250126.jpg
Love it or Lav it: Unpacking Tiger vs. Rory in TGL
nbc_pl_avlgoal1v3_250126.jpg
Ramsey drills Aston Villa in front of West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Arizona takes control in 78-63 win over Colorado, leaving Buffs winless in Tucson since 1965

  
Published January 25, 2025 07:55 PM
NCAA Basketball: Colorado at Arizona

Jan 25, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell’Orso (3) reaches over Colorado Buffaloes center Elijah Malone (50) to attempt to take the ball during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Aryanna Frank/Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

TUCSON, Ariz. — Anthony Dell’Orso scored 20 points with the help of six 3-pointers and reserve KJ Lewis scored 12 points and Arizona pulled away from Colorado for a 78-63 win on Saturday.

Caleb Love scored 10 points and Tobe Awaka grabbed 15 rebounds with seven coming on the offensive end for Arizona (13-6, 7-1 Big 12) who has won nine of its last 10 games.

The Wildcats shot 46.9% (30 for 64).

Julian Hammond III scored 19 points, Javon Ruffin scored 12 and Adrej Jakimovski 10 for Colorado (9-10, 0-8) who is still searching for its first win in the Big 12. Colorado has never beaten the Wildcats at the McKale Center and last won in Tucson 60 years ago in 1965.

Arizona led 33-31 at halftime and appeared poised to pull away with a 7-2 spurt to start the second half. Colorado responded with 7-0 run to knot it at 40 with an Elijah Malone jump shot with 14:43 remaining. But Dell’Orso responded with a 3 and Arizona gradually began to distance itself. Lewis’ layup with 6:29 left put Arizona ahead 62-51 marking the first double-digit lead of the game by either team.

Colorado hosts Arizona State on Tuesday. Arizona host third-ranked Iowa State on Monday.