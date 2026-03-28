Arizona vs. Purdue NCAA Tournament Elite Eight predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets

In a classic matchup of experience vs. youth and athleticism, Purdue and Arizona meet Saturday night with a trip to the Final Four at stake. The Boilermakers rely on a senior-laden core of Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn, a trio that reached the 2024 National Championship game while Arizona starts three freshmen, Koa Peat, Brayden Burries, and Ivan Kharchenkov.

Arizona was out and out dominant in their 109-88 victory over Arkansas Thursday night in the Sweet 16. In the game they set an NCAA Tournament record with six players scoring 14+ points. Purdue was in a dogfight in their last game, narrowly escaping No. 11 Texas with a 79-77 win. Kaufman-Renn tipped in the game-winner with less than a second remaining to secure the win.

Arizona is at their best when they are attacking the rim. The Wildcats’ have no issue piling up the points and they do so despite ranking near the bottom of the country in three-point attempts. Purdue, conversely, relies on the three-ball, possessing a Top 15 shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Fun Fact: Purdue is 3-0 against Arizona when the Wildcats are ranked in the Top Two in the nation.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Arizona vs. Purdue

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 8:49PM EST

8:49PM EST Site: SAP Center

SAP Center City: San Jose, CA

San Jose, CA Network/Streaming: TBS, truTV

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Game Odds: Arizona Wildcats vs. Purdue Boilermakers

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Arizona (-270), Purdue (+220)

Arizona (-270), Purdue (+220) Spread: Arizona -5.5

Arizona -5.5 Total: 153.5

This game opened Arizona -5.5 with the Total set at 150.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NCAA Basketball schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Arizona vs. Purdue

Arizona Wildcats

G Brayden Burries

G Jaden Bradley

F Ivan Kharchenkov

F Koa Peat

C Motiejus Krivas

Purdue Boilermakers

G Braden Smith

G Fletcher Loyer

G C.J. Cox

F Trey Kaufman-Renn

C Oscar Cluff

Read More: Nicole Auerbach discusses the Big Ten’s Title Drought

Important stats, trends and insights: Arizona vs. Purdue

Arizona is 22-15 ATS this season

Purdue is 17-21 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in just 19 of Arizona’s 37 games this season (19-18)

The OVER has cashed in 20 of Purdue’s 38 games this season (20-18)

Freshman Brayden Burries is averaging 16.2 points per game this season

is averaging 16.2 points per game this season Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 17.2 PPG and 7.6 RPG over his last 10 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s game between Arizona and Purdue:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Arizona -6.5

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Arizona -6.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 153.5

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