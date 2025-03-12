Arkansas nearly blows a 20-point lead before holding off No. 16 seed South Carolina in SEC opener

Trevon Brazile had 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocks, Johnell Davis scored six key points in the final 40 seconds and No. 9 seed Arkansas nearly blew a 20-point lead before holding off No. 16 seed South Carolina 72-68 on Wednesday to begin the SEC Tournament.

Arkansas (20-12) will play a second-round game against No. 8 seed Ole Miss on Thursday. The then-13th ranked Rebels won the only regular-season meeting 73-66 on Jan. 8.

Arkansas led by as many as 20 points early in the second half and it was 59-41 with 14:18 left. But the Razorback missed their next 12 shots over 11-plus minutes as South Carolina pulled within 61-60 following a 19-2 run that was capped by Collin Murray-Boyles’ jumper from the free-throw line.

D.J. Wagner finally ended Arkansas’ field-goal drought with 2:37 left on a 3-pointer following an offensive rebound to make it 64-60, and Brazile added a tip-in shot on the next possession.

Arkansas’ first miss from the free-throw line in 14 attempts came with 14 seconds left and South Carolina quickly went the other way for a layup by Jacobi Wright to cut the deficit to 70-66. After a timeout, Arkansas turned it over near midcourt when Murray-Boyles jumped to deflect a pass and Cam Scott threw down a dunk with 3.2 left for a two-point game.

Davis secured the inbounds pass and sealed it with two free throws at 2.5.

Davis and Jonas Aidoo each scored 14 points for Arkansas. Wagner had 13 points and six assists.

Murray-Boyles led South Carolina (12-20) with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Jamarii Thomas added 16 points and Wright had 13.

Aidoo scored a game-high 14 points in the first half and Arkansas closed on an 11-0 run to build a 47-30 at the break.

Arkansas avenged a 72-53 loss to South Carolina on March 1.