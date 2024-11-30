 Skip navigation
Austin’s 3 at the buzzer sends Pitt past Ohio State 91-90 in overtime

  
Published November 29, 2024 07:26 PM

Reserve Zack Austin scored 15 of his 16 points from 3-point range and his last one of the day came at the buzzer and Pitt rallied to beat Ohio State 91-90 in overtime on Friday.

It was Pitt’s first lead since Austin made a 3 with 6:04 left in regulation to put the Panthers up 66-64. Austin finished 5 of 8 from beyond the arc.

After Devin Royal made 1 of 2 foul shots to give Ohio State a 90-88 lead, with six seconds left and out of timeouts, Austin inbounded to Jaland Lowe who dribbled past mid-court, veered left and threw it to a lightly guarded Austin who stepped into the shot and buried it.

Austin made a 3-pointer with 1:23 remaining in regulation to bring the Panthers within 77-75. After an Ohio State miss, Lowe buried a jumper with 33 seconds to knot the score at 77 before the extra session.

Despite missing all five of his 3 attempts, Lowe led Pitt (7-1) with a career-high 28 points, shooting 10 for 11 from the foul line. Ishmael Leggett added 21 points and reserve Papa Amadou Kante 12.

Bruce Thornton scored 24 points, Royal 18 points and Micah Parrish 15 for Ohio State (5-2).