Back in Ann Arbor, Dusty May tells jubilant Michigan fans: ‘This trophy is yours’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Top-ranked Michigan returned to campus as national champions, and coach Dusty May told the fans who greeted them at the Crisler Center that “this trophy is yours.”

“You brought it all year, every home game,” he said, resting his hand on top of the trophy. “You guys were there every step of the way.”

May and his players stood atop the Junge Family Champions Center, a multipurpose event space between Michigan Stadium and the arena, and overlooked a crowd of maize and blue.

Michigan held off UConn 69-63 in the title game, an effort powered by its all-transfer starting lineup. Point guard Elliot Cadeau, named the Final Four’s most outstanding player, led Michigan with 19 points. Morez Johnson Jr. had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wolverines’ leading scorer, Yaxel Lendeborg, had 13 points and two rebounds.

“You guys are amazing,” Lendeborg told the crowd before leading a rendition of Michigan’s fight song. “You made this season very, very special for me. ... Go Blue, baby!”

Michigan’s offense made history in the NCAA Tournament as the first team to score 90-plus points in five consecutive games, but it was the Wolverines’ defense that paved the way. Michigan held UConn to 31% shooting from the field and 27% shooting from the 3-point line.

Michigan finished the season a unanimous No. 1 in the final AP Top 25.