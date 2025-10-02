Big East college basketball 2025-26 regular season and tournament streaming schedules
Nearly 75 Big East college basketball regular-season and tournament games will be streaming on Peacock this season, including close to 50 Big East men’s games and 25 women’s games.
Big East Men’s Basketball 2025-26 Peacock Streaming Schedule
The men’s basketball schedule tips off on Wednesday, Nov. 5, as Creighton hosts South Dakota at 8 p.m. ET.
Two Big East men’s games will be presented live on NBC and Peacock this season -- Marquette hosting Oklahoma on Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. ET and a 2025 Big East Tournament semifinals rematch as head coach Dan Hurley and UConn visit Creighton on Sunday, Jan. 4, at 2 p.m. ET.
Conference play begins on Peacock on Tuesday, Dec. 16, with a doubleheader as 2024-25 Big East Coach of the Year Rick Pitino and St John’s host DePaul at 7 p.m. ET and Butler visits UConn at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Men’s non-conference play is highlighted by Providence hosting Virginia Tech (Saturday, Nov. 8), Clemson-Georgetown (Saturday, Nov. 15), and Marquette hosting Maryland (Saturday, Nov. 15) and Oklahoma (Friday, Nov. 28).
Peacock will be the home of five Big East Men’s Tournament games this season, featuring three First Round and two Quarterfinals matchups.
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|MATCHUP
|Wed., Nov. 5
|8:00 p.m.
|South Dakota at Creighton
|Fri., Nov. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|UMass Lowell at UConn
|Sat., Nov. 8
|4:00 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Providence
|Fri., Nov. 14
|8:00 p.m.
|Maryland Eastern Shores at Creighton
|Sat., Nov. 15
|Noon
|Clemson at Georgetown
|Sat., Nov. 15
|2:00 p.m.
|Maryland at Marquette
|Fri., Nov. 28
|2:00 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Marquette*
|Fri., Dec. 5
|7:30 p.m.
|East Texas A&M at UConn
|Sat., Dec. 6
|8:00 p.m.
|Ole Miss at St. John’s
|Tues., Dec. 16
|7:00 p.m.
|DePaul at St. John’s
|Tues., Dec. 16
|8:30 p.m.
|Butler at UConn
|Sat., Dec. 20
|4:00 p.m.
|Northwestern at Butler
|Sat., Dec. 20
|8:30 p.m.
|Marquette at Creighton
|Tues., Dec. 23
|7:00 p.m.
|Villanova at Seton Hall
|Wed., Dec. 31
|5:00 p.m.
|UConn at Xavier
|Sun., Jan. 4
|Noon
|Creighton at Seton Hall
|Sun., Jan. 4
|2:00 p.m.
|Marquette at UConn*
|Tues., Jan. 6
|7:00 p.m.
|St. John’s at Butler
|Wed., Jan. 7
|7:00 p.m.
|UConn at Providence
|Wed., Jan. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Creighton at Villanova
|Tues., Jan. 13
|6:30 p.m.
|Marquette at St. John’s
|Tues., Jan. 13
|9:00 p.m.
|Georgetown at Creighton
|Sat., Jan. 17
|8:00 p.m.
|St. John’s at Villanova
|Wed., Jan. 21
|7:00 p.m.
|Georgetown at Villanova
|Wed., Jan. 28
|7:00 p.m.
|Butler at St. John’s
|Wed., Jan. 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Xavier at Seton Hall
|Sat., Jan. 31
|Noon
|Marquette at Seton Hall
|Tues., Feb. 3
|7:00 p.m.
|Xavier at UConn
|Tues., Feb. 3
|8:00 p.m.
|St. John’s at DePaul
|Wed., Feb. 4
|6:30 p.m.
|Seton Hall at Villanova
|Wed., Feb. 4
|7:00 p.m.
|Butler at Providence
|Wed., Feb. 4
|7:30 p.m.
|Creighton at Georgetown
|Sat., Feb. 7
|6:00 p.m.
|Seton Hall at Creighton
|Wed., Feb. 11
|7:30 p.m.
|Providence at Seton Hall
|Wed., Feb. 11
|9:00 p.m.
|Creighton at DePaul
|Sat., Feb. 14
|8:00 p.m.
|Georgetown at UConn
|Tues., Feb. 24
|7:00 p.m.
|Marquette at Georgetown
|Wed., Feb. 25
|7:00 p.m.
|St. John’s at UConn
|Wed., Feb. 25
|9:00 p.m.
|DePaul at Creighton
|Tues., March 3
|7:00 p.m.
|Georgetown at St. John’s
|Wed., March 4
|7:00 p.m.
|Marquette at Providence
|Wed., March 4
|8:00 p.m.
|Villanova at DePaul
|Wed., March 11
|4:00 p.m.
|BIG EAST Men’s Tournament First Round
|Wed., March 11
|6:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST Men’s Tournament First Round
|Wed., March 11
|9:00 p.m.
|BIG EAST Men’s Tournament First Round
|Thurs., March 12
|Noon
|BIG EAST Men’s Tournament - Quarterfinal
|Thurs., March 12
|2:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST Men’s Tournament - Quarterfinal
*Note: All games, platforms, and times are subject to change.
Big East Women’s Basketball 2025-26 Streaming Schedule:
The women’s schedule gets underway on Peacock on Sunday, Nov. 16, at Noon ET as defending National Champions UConn host Ohio State. UConn will see the return of 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four Most Outstanding Player Azzi Fudd as well as National Championship Game starters Sarah Strong and Jane El Alfy. UConn will make a team-high seven appearances on Peacock this season.
Conference play begins with a doubleheader on Thursday, Dec. 4, as Villanova visits Georgetown at 7 p.m. ET and DePaul hosts Marquette at 9 p.m. ET.
NBC Sports will also present all 10 2026 Big East Women’s Tournament games live on Peacock from March 6-9 from Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|MATCHUP
|Sun., Nov. 16
|Noon
|Ohio State vs. UConn
|Thurs., Dec. 4
|7:00 p.m.
|Villanova vs. Georgetown
|Thurs., Dec. 4
|9:00 p.m.
|Marquette vs. DePaul
|Wed., Dec. 17
|7:00 p.m.
|Marquette vs. UConn
|Wed., Dec. 31
|3:00 p.m.
|UConn vs. Providence
|Sun., Jan. 4
|4:00 p.m.
|Villanova vs. Marquette
|Wed., Jan. 21
|8:00 p.m.
|Marquette vs. St. John’s
|Sun., Jan. 25
|noon
|UConn vs. Seton Hall
|Wed., Jan. 28
|8:00 p.m.
|Xavier vs. UConn
|Wed., Feb. 11
|7:00 p.m.
|Creighton vs. UConn
|Wed., Feb. 18
|7:00 p.m.
|UConn vs. Villanova
|Sun., Feb. 22
|3:30 p.m.
|Marquette vs. Villanova
|Thurs., Feb. 26
|7:00 p.m.
|Villanova vs. Seton Hall
|Sun., March 1
|3:30 p.m.
|Seton Hall vs. Butler
|Sun., March 1
|5:30 p.m.
|Marquette vs. Providence
|Fri., March 6
|11:00 AM
|BIG EAST Women’s Tournament First Round
|Fri., March 6
|1:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST Women’s Tournament First Round
|Fri., March 6
|4:00 p.m.
|BIG EAST Women’s Tournament First Round
|Sat., March 7
|12:00 p.m.
|BIG EAST Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal
|Sat., March 7
|2:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal
|Sat., March 7
|7:00 p.m.
|BIG EAST Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal
|Sat., March 7
|9:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal
|Sun., March 8
|2:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST Women’s Tournament Semi-Final
|Sun., March 8
|5:00 p.m.
|BIG EAST Women’s Tournament Semi-Final
|Mon., March 9
|7:00 p.m.
|BIG EAST Women’s Tournament Final