Big East college basketball 2025-26 regular season and tournament streaming schedules

Nearly 75 Big East college basketball regular-season and tournament games will be streaming on Peacock this season, including close to 50 Big East men’s games and 25 women’s games.

Big East Men’s Basketball 2025-26 Peacock Streaming Schedule

The men’s basketball schedule tips off on Wednesday, Nov. 5, as Creighton hosts South Dakota at 8 p.m. ET.

Two Big East men’s games will be presented live on NBC and Peacock this season -- Marquette hosting Oklahoma on Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. ET and a 2025 Big East Tournament semifinals rematch as head coach Dan Hurley and UConn visit Creighton on Sunday, Jan. 4, at 2 p.m. ET.

Conference play begins on Peacock on Tuesday, Dec. 16, with a doubleheader as 2024-25 Big East Coach of the Year Rick Pitino and St John’s host DePaul at 7 p.m. ET and Butler visits UConn at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Men’s non-conference play is highlighted by Providence hosting Virginia Tech (Saturday, Nov. 8), Clemson-Georgetown (Saturday, Nov. 15), and Marquette hosting Maryland (Saturday, Nov. 15) and Oklahoma (Friday, Nov. 28).

Peacock will be the home of five Big East Men’s Tournament games this season, featuring three First Round and two Quarterfinals matchups.

DATE TIME (ET) MATCHUP Wed., Nov. 5 8:00 p.m. South Dakota at Creighton Fri., Nov. 7 7:30 p.m. UMass Lowell at UConn Sat., Nov. 8 4:00 p.m. Virginia Tech at Providence Fri., Nov. 14 8:00 p.m. Maryland Eastern Shores at Creighton Sat., Nov. 15 Noon Clemson at Georgetown Sat., Nov. 15 2:00 p.m. Maryland at Marquette Fri., Nov. 28 2:00 p.m. Oklahoma at Marquette* Fri., Dec. 5 7:30 p.m. East Texas A&M at UConn Sat., Dec. 6 8:00 p.m. Ole Miss at St. John’s Tues., Dec. 16 7:00 p.m. DePaul at St. John’s Tues., Dec. 16 8:30 p.m. Butler at UConn Sat., Dec. 20 4:00 p.m. Northwestern at Butler Sat., Dec. 20 8:30 p.m. Marquette at Creighton Tues., Dec. 23 7:00 p.m. Villanova at Seton Hall Wed., Dec. 31 5:00 p.m. UConn at Xavier Sun., Jan. 4 Noon Creighton at Seton Hall Sun., Jan. 4 2:00 p.m. Marquette at UConn* Tues., Jan. 6 7:00 p.m. St. John’s at Butler Wed., Jan. 7 7:00 p.m. UConn at Providence Wed., Jan. 7 7:30 p.m. Creighton at Villanova Tues., Jan. 13 6:30 p.m. Marquette at St. John’s Tues., Jan. 13 9:00 p.m. Georgetown at Creighton Sat., Jan. 17 8:00 p.m. St. John’s at Villanova Wed., Jan. 21 7:00 p.m. Georgetown at Villanova Wed., Jan. 28 7:00 p.m. Butler at St. John’s Wed., Jan. 28 7:30 p.m. Xavier at Seton Hall Sat., Jan. 31 Noon Marquette at Seton Hall Tues., Feb. 3 7:00 p.m. Xavier at UConn Tues., Feb. 3 8:00 p.m. St. John’s at DePaul Wed., Feb. 4 6:30 p.m. Seton Hall at Villanova Wed., Feb. 4 7:00 p.m. Butler at Providence Wed., Feb. 4 7:30 p.m. Creighton at Georgetown Sat., Feb. 7 6:00 p.m. Seton Hall at Creighton Wed., Feb. 11 7:30 p.m. Providence at Seton Hall Wed., Feb. 11 9:00 p.m. Creighton at DePaul Sat., Feb. 14 8:00 p.m. Georgetown at UConn Tues., Feb. 24 7:00 p.m. Marquette at Georgetown Wed., Feb. 25 7:00 p.m. St. John’s at UConn Wed., Feb. 25 9:00 p.m. DePaul at Creighton Tues., March 3 7:00 p.m. Georgetown at St. John’s Wed., March 4 7:00 p.m. Marquette at Providence Wed., March 4 8:00 p.m. Villanova at DePaul Wed., March 11 4:00 p.m. BIG EAST Men’s Tournament First Round Wed., March 11 6:30 p.m. BIG EAST Men’s Tournament First Round Wed., March 11 9:00 p.m. BIG EAST Men’s Tournament First Round Thurs., March 12 Noon BIG EAST Men’s Tournament - Quarterfinal Thurs., March 12 2:30 p.m. BIG EAST Men’s Tournament - Quarterfinal

*Note: All games, platforms, and times are subject to change.

Big East Women’s Basketball 2025-26 Streaming Schedule:

The women’s schedule gets underway on Peacock on Sunday, Nov. 16, at Noon ET as defending National Champions UConn host Ohio State. UConn will see the return of 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four Most Outstanding Player Azzi Fudd as well as National Championship Game starters Sarah Strong and Jane El Alfy. UConn will make a team-high seven appearances on Peacock this season.

Conference play begins with a doubleheader on Thursday, Dec. 4, as Villanova visits Georgetown at 7 p.m. ET and DePaul hosts Marquette at 9 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports will also present all 10 2026 Big East Women’s Tournament games live on Peacock from March 6-9 from Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.