Big East college basketball 2025-26 regular season and tournament streaming schedules

  
Published October 2, 2025 12:52 PM
Creighton v St. John's

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 15: RJ Luis Jr. #12 of the St. John’s Red Storm shoots the ball in the first half of the championship game of the Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament against the Creighton Bluejays at Madison Square Garden on March 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Porter Binks/Getty Images)

Porter Binks/Getty Images

Nearly 75 Big East college basketball regular-season and tournament games will be streaming on Peacock this season, including close to 50 Big East men’s games and 25 women’s games.

Big East Men’s Basketball 2025-26 Peacock Streaming Schedule

The men’s basketball schedule tips off on Wednesday, Nov. 5, as Creighton hosts South Dakota at 8 p.m. ET.

Two Big East men’s games will be presented live on NBC and Peacock this season -- Marquette hosting Oklahoma on Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. ET and a 2025 Big East Tournament semifinals rematch as head coach Dan Hurley and UConn visit Creighton on Sunday, Jan. 4, at 2 p.m. ET.

Conference play begins on Peacock on Tuesday, Dec. 16, with a doubleheader as 2024-25 Big East Coach of the Year Rick Pitino and St John’s host DePaul at 7 p.m. ET and Butler visits UConn at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Men’s non-conference play is highlighted by Providence hosting Virginia Tech (Saturday, Nov. 8), Clemson-Georgetown (Saturday, Nov. 15), and Marquette hosting Maryland (Saturday, Nov. 15) and Oklahoma (Friday, Nov. 28).

Peacock will be the home of five Big East Men’s Tournament games this season, featuring three First Round and two Quarterfinals matchups.

DATE TIME (ET) MATCHUP
Wed., Nov. 5 8:00 p.m. South Dakota at Creighton
Fri., Nov. 7 7:30 p.m. UMass Lowell at UConn
Sat., Nov. 8 4:00 p.m. Virginia Tech at Providence
Fri., Nov. 14 8:00 p.m. Maryland Eastern Shores at Creighton
Sat., Nov. 15 Noon Clemson at Georgetown
Sat., Nov. 15 2:00 p.m. Maryland at Marquette
Fri., Nov. 28 2:00 p.m. Oklahoma at Marquette*
Fri., Dec. 5 7:30 p.m. East Texas A&M at UConn
Sat., Dec. 6 8:00 p.m. Ole Miss at St. John’s
Tues., Dec. 16 7:00 p.m. DePaul at St. John’s
Tues., Dec. 16 8:30 p.m. Butler at UConn
Sat., Dec. 20 4:00 p.m. Northwestern at Butler
Sat., Dec. 20 8:30 p.m. Marquette at Creighton
Tues., Dec. 23 7:00 p.m. Villanova at Seton Hall
Wed., Dec. 31 5:00 p.m. UConn at Xavier
Sun., Jan. 4 Noon Creighton at Seton Hall
Sun., Jan. 4 2:00 p.m. Marquette at UConn*
Tues., Jan. 6 7:00 p.m. St. John’s at Butler
Wed., Jan. 7 7:00 p.m. UConn at Providence
Wed., Jan. 7 7:30 p.m. Creighton at Villanova
Tues., Jan. 13 6:30 p.m. Marquette at St. John’s
Tues., Jan. 13 9:00 p.m. Georgetown at Creighton
Sat., Jan. 17 8:00 p.m. St. John’s at Villanova
Wed., Jan. 21 7:00 p.m. Georgetown at Villanova
Wed., Jan. 28 7:00 p.m. Butler at St. John’s
Wed., Jan. 28 7:30 p.m. Xavier at Seton Hall
Sat., Jan. 31 Noon Marquette at Seton Hall
Tues., Feb. 3 7:00 p.m. Xavier at UConn
Tues., Feb. 3 8:00 p.m. St. John’s at DePaul
Wed., Feb. 4 6:30 p.m. Seton Hall at Villanova
Wed., Feb. 4 7:00 p.m. Butler at Providence
Wed., Feb. 4 7:30 p.m. Creighton at Georgetown
Sat., Feb. 7 6:00 p.m. Seton Hall at Creighton
Wed., Feb. 11 7:30 p.m. Providence at Seton Hall
Wed., Feb. 11 9:00 p.m. Creighton at DePaul
Sat., Feb. 14 8:00 p.m. Georgetown at UConn
Tues., Feb. 24 7:00 p.m. Marquette at Georgetown
Wed., Feb. 25 7:00 p.m. St. John’s at UConn
Wed., Feb. 25 9:00 p.m. DePaul at Creighton
Tues., March 3 7:00 p.m. Georgetown at St. John’s
Wed., March 4 7:00 p.m. Marquette at Providence
Wed., March 4 8:00 p.m. Villanova at DePaul
Wed., March 11 4:00 p.m. BIG EAST Men’s Tournament First Round
Wed., March 11 6:30 p.m. BIG EAST Men’s Tournament First Round
Wed., March 11 9:00 p.m. BIG EAST Men’s Tournament First Round
Thurs., March 12 Noon BIG EAST Men’s Tournament - Quarterfinal
Thurs., March 12 2:30 p.m. BIG EAST Men’s Tournament - Quarterfinal

*Note: All games, platforms, and times are subject to change.

Big East Women’s Basketball 2025-26 Streaming Schedule:

The women’s schedule gets underway on Peacock on Sunday, Nov. 16, at Noon ET as defending National Champions UConn host Ohio State. UConn will see the return of 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four Most Outstanding Player Azzi Fudd as well as National Championship Game starters Sarah Strong and Jane El Alfy. UConn will make a team-high seven appearances on Peacock this season.

Conference play begins with a doubleheader on Thursday, Dec. 4, as Villanova visits Georgetown at 7 p.m. ET and DePaul hosts Marquette at 9 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports will also present all 10 2026 Big East Women’s Tournament games live on Peacock from March 6-9 from Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.

DATE TIME (ET) MATCHUP
Sun., Nov. 16 Noon Ohio State vs. UConn
Thurs., Dec. 4 7:00 p.m. Villanova vs. Georgetown
Thurs., Dec. 4 9:00 p.m. Marquette vs. DePaul
Wed., Dec. 17 7:00 p.m. Marquette vs. UConn
Wed., Dec. 31 3:00 p.m. UConn vs. Providence
Sun., Jan. 4 4:00 p.m. Villanova vs. Marquette
Wed., Jan. 21 8:00 p.m. Marquette vs. St. John’s
Sun., Jan. 25 noon UConn vs. Seton Hall
Wed., Jan. 28 8:00 p.m. Xavier vs. UConn
Wed., Feb. 11 7:00 p.m. Creighton vs. UConn
Wed., Feb. 18 7:00 p.m. UConn vs. Villanova
Sun., Feb. 22 3:30 p.m. Marquette vs. Villanova
Thurs., Feb. 26 7:00 p.m. Villanova vs. Seton Hall
Sun., March 1 3:30 p.m. Seton Hall vs. Butler
Sun., March 1 5:30 p.m. Marquette vs. Providence
Fri., March 6 11:00 AM BIG EAST Women’s Tournament First Round
Fri., March 6 1:30 p.m. BIG EAST Women’s Tournament First Round
Fri., March 6 4:00 p.m. BIG EAST Women’s Tournament First Round
Sat., March 7 12:00 p.m. BIG EAST Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal
Sat., March 7 2:30 p.m. BIG EAST Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal
Sat., March 7 7:00 p.m. BIG EAST Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal
Sat., March 7 9:30 p.m. BIG EAST Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal
Sun., March 8 2:30 p.m. BIG EAST Women’s Tournament Semi-Final
Sun., March 8 5:00 p.m. BIG EAST Women’s Tournament Semi-Final
Mon., March 9 7:00 p.m. BIG EAST Women’s Tournament Final