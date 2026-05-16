Brad Underwood agrees to new contract terms following Illinois’ Final Four run

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
NCAA bans ex-Abilene Christian basketball player Airion Simmons for alleged role in throwing games
Horse Racing: 151st Preakness-Workouts
My Miss Mo holds on to win the Black-Eyed Susan by 1 3/4 lengths over Jumping the Gun
Horse Racing: 151st Preakness-Workouts
Brittany Russell, with husband Sheldon riding, could make Preakness history with Taj Mahal

Top Clips

aces_suns_hl_raw_260515.jpg
Highlights: A’ja drops 45 on Sun in Aces win
nbc_nas_trucksdover_260515.jpg
HLs: Craftsman Truck Series at Dover
nbc_nba_enjoy_picksix_260515.jpg
Back betting overs on Harper, Castle, Wembanyama

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
NCAA bans ex-Abilene Christian basketball player Airion Simmons for alleged role in throwing games
Horse Racing: 151st Preakness-Workouts
My Miss Mo holds on to win the Black-Eyed Susan by 1 3/4 lengths over Jumping the Gun
Horse Racing: 151st Preakness-Workouts
Brittany Russell, with husband Sheldon riding, could make Preakness history with Taj Mahal

Top Clips

aces_suns_hl_raw_260515.jpg
Highlights: A’ja drops 45 on Sun in Aces win
nbc_nas_trucksdover_260515.jpg
HLs: Craftsman Truck Series at Dover
nbc_nba_enjoy_picksix_260515.jpg
Back betting overs on Harper, Castle, Wembanyama

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Brad Underwood agrees to new contract terms following Illinois’ Final Four run

  
Published May 15, 2026 10:36 PM

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois and coach Brad Underwood have agreed to new financial terms on his current six-year contract that runs through 2031-32, and the deal could extend through 2035-36 based on the team’s performance over the next four seasons.

Athletic director Josh Whitman made the announcement Thursday, about six weeks after the Illini’s season ended with the program’s first NCAA Final Four appearance in 21 years. Contract terms were not announced. The agreement requires approval of university trustees.

“Thanks to Brad Underwood‘s tireless leadership and relentless pursuit of championships, our men’s basketball program has established itself as one of the nation’s premier programs while rewriting much of our record book,” Whitman said. “He has revitalized a proud fan base and elevated our program to new heights while competing in the most dynamic, high-stakes environment in college sports history.”

The Illini won the fourth-most games in program history with an overall record of 29-8 and they finished in a three-way tie for second in the Big Ten at 15-5. They won each of their first four NCAA Tournament games by double digits before losing 71-62 to UConn in the national semifinals.

“Illinois is a special place, and we’re coming off a special year with a trip to the Final Four,” Underwood said. “But we know there is still more to achieve. Our focus remains competing at the highest level in pursuit of a national championship. I am more motivated than ever to help bring that title home to the University of Illinois.”

Underwood is 193-110 in nine seasons at Illinois with six straight NCAA appearances.