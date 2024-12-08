 Skip navigation
Braden Smith stars as No. 8 Purdue beats Maryland 83-78

  
Published December 8, 2024 04:52 PM
Braden Smith stars as No. 8 Purdue beats Maryland 83-78

Maryland Terrapins center Derik Queen (25) defends Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 83-78.

Alex Martin/Journal and Courier/Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Braden Smith had 24 points and 10 assists, and No. 8 Purdue held off Maryland for an 83-78 win.

Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 21 points for the Boilermakers (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten), who bounced back after a loss to Penn State. Camden Heide added 15 points and Fletcher Loyer finished with 12.

Derik Queen led the Terrapins (8-2, 1-1) with 26 points on 11-of-18 shooting and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds. Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 18 points and Selton Miguel and Rodney Rice each had 13. Julian Reese fouled out with five points and seven rebounds.

Purdue used an 8-0 run to take a 77-67 lead with 2:00 left. Smith sparked the run with a 3-pointer.

Heide made three late foul shots to help close it out.

The Terrapins led 36-31 at halftime. Both teams made 13 of 35 shots in the first half, but the Terrapins had three more 3-pointers.

Takeaways

Maryland: The Terrapins held its own for most of the game in a road battle. Maryland held a 37-34 rebounding advantage, but that narrowed from a 25-16 edge in the opening half.

Purdue: After shooting 37% in the first half, the Boilermakers made 53% of their shots in the second half. Despite Maryland’s size advantage, Purdue had a 42-32 edge in points in the paint.

Key moment

Kaufman-Renn’s layup put Purdue up for good at 63-62 with 7:01 left.

Key stat

The Boilermakers went 7 for 16 from 3-point range in the second half after going 2 for 10 from deep in the first half.

Up next

Maryland hosts St. Francis (Pa.) on Dec. 17, and Purdue plays No. 22 Texas A&M on Saturday in Indianapolis.