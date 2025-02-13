 Skip navigation
Clark scores 18 and VCU secures 80-72 victory against George Washington

  
February 13, 2025

WASHINGTON — Jack Clark’s 18 points helped VCU defeat George Washington 80-72 on Wednesday night.

Clark added nine rebounds for the Rams (20-5, 10-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Zeb Jackson shot 3 of 5 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line to add 15 points. Joe Bamisile shot 5 for 13, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Revolutionaries (16-9, 5-7) were led in scoring by Trey Autry, who finished with 23 points and two steals. George Washington also got 20 points, four assists and three steals from Rafael Castro.

Clark scored 10 points in the first half and VCU went into halftime trailing 36-35. VCU turned a two-point second-half advantage into a nine-point lead with a 7-0 run to make it 60-51 with 9:42 remaining in the half. Jackson scored 13 second-half points in the victory.