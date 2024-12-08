 Skip navigation
Top News

Anders Sorensen loses 1st game as interim Blackhawks coach
Anders Sorensen loses first game as interim coach of Blackhawks
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Tennessee uses late run to beat No. 17 Iowa 78-68 in inaugural Women's Champions Classic
NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisville at Connecticut
Strong, Fudd lead No. 2 UConn to 85-52 rout of No. 22 Louisville in Women's Champions Classic

Top Clips

nbc_pl_leigoal2_241208.jpg
De Cordova-Reid rescues point for Leicester City
nbc_pl_bougoal1_241208.jpg
Unal equalizes for Bournemouth v. Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_leigoal1_241208.jpg
Vardy gives Leicester City hope against Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Claude scores 20 points, leads hot-shooting USC over Washington 85-61 to end skid

  
Published December 8, 2024 10:47 AM
USC Trojans guard Desmond Claude (1) makes a dunk during the second half of their exhibition game at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.

SEATTLE — Desmond Claude scored 20 points to lead four in double figures and Southern California rolled to an 85-61 victory over Washington on Saturday night to end a three-game skid.

USC shot 70% (19 of 27) in the first half for a 26-point lead, 51-25, at the break. Claude and Wesley Yates III each scored 12 points and Saint Thomas added 10 for USC (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten). Washington pulled within 22 points early in the second but didn’t get closer.

Thomas hit a step-back jumper to stretch the Trojans’ lead to 31 points, 66-35, with 12:36 remaining. It was the Trojans’ largest lead of the season.

Claude was 5 of 6 from the floor and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Yates and Thomas each scored 19 points. Yates made three of the Trojans’ seven 3-pointers. Rashaun Agee added 15 points for USC, which finished 32-of-50 (64%) shooting overall.

Mekhi Mason scored 15 points to lead Washington (6-3, 0-2). Zoom Diallo added 10 points.