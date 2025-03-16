Clifford scores 24, Colorado State hits record 12 3s to beat Boise State 69-56 in MWC Championship

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Donaldson’s court-length drive sends No. 22 Michigan past No. 11 Maryland 81-80 in Big Ten tourney
Syndication: The Tennessean
Clayton scores 22 as No. 4 Florida beats No. 5 Alabama 104-82 in SEC semis
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - St. Johns vs Creighton
No. 6 St. John’s beats Creighton 82-66 for first Big East Tournament crown in 25 years

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske_250315.jpg
Cauley shoots 6-under 66 in third round of Players
nbc_golf_roryclipv2_250315.jpg
Who can mount comeback in final round of Players?
nbc_golf_cauleysegment_250315.jpg
Car crash in 2018 shaped Players contender Cauley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Donaldson’s court-length drive sends No. 22 Michigan past No. 11 Maryland 81-80 in Big Ten tourney
Syndication: The Tennessean
Clayton scores 22 as No. 4 Florida beats No. 5 Alabama 104-82 in SEC semis
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - St. Johns vs Creighton
No. 6 St. John’s beats Creighton 82-66 for first Big East Tournament crown in 25 years

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske_250315.jpg
Cauley shoots 6-under 66 in third round of Players
nbc_golf_roryclipv2_250315.jpg
Who can mount comeback in final round of Players?
nbc_golf_cauleysegment_250315.jpg
Car crash in 2018 shaped Players contender Cauley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Clifford scores 24, Colorado State hits record 12 3s to beat Boise State 69-56 in MWC Championship

  
Published March 15, 2025 10:41 PM

LAS VEGAS — Nique Clifford scored 24 points and No. 2 seed Colorado State made a Mountain West Championship Tournament-record 12 3s and beat fifth-seeded Boise State 69-56 on Saturday night for its first title since 2003.

Colorado State (25-9) will make its second straight NCAA Tournament appearance on a 10-game win streak.

Boise State trailed by 10 points at the half and pulled to within five points during the first minute of the second. But Jaylen Crocker-Johnson hit consecutive 3-pointers during an 11-0 run and the Rams led 43-27. Clifford made the Rams’ 12th 3-pointer with about 10 minutes left that stretched their lead to 60-36.

Ethan Moore scored a career-high 11 points and Bowen Born added nine for the Rams. Clifford and Born each made three 3s as the Rams shot 12 of 24 from distance.

Tyson Degenhart scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half to lead Boise State (24-9).

Colorado State took the lead for good about eight minutes in and led by as many as 17 points in the first half. Boise State used an 11-4 surge to cut the deficit to 32-22 at the break. Crocker-Johnson’s layup gave the Rams their largest lead, 63-38, with 6:48 remaining.