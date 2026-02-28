 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Arizona
Burries scores 20, No. 2 Arizona clinches share of Big 12 title with 84-61 win over No. 14 Kansas
Syndication: The Greenville News
Jestin Porter's 16 second-half points lead Clemson to 80-76 win over No. 24 Louisville
NCAA Basketball: Vanderbilt at Kentucky
Collin Chandler scores career-high 23 points to lead Kentucky over No. 25 Vanderbilt 91-77

NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Arizona
Burries scores 20, No. 2 Arizona clinches share of Big 12 title with 84-61 win over No. 14 Kansas
Syndication: The Greenville News
Jestin Porter’s 16 second-half points lead Clemson to 80-76 win over No. 24 Louisville
NCAA Basketball: Vanderbilt at Kentucky
Collin Chandler scores career-high 23 points to lead Kentucky over No. 25 Vanderbilt 91-77

Cole Certa scores 32, lights it up in overtime as Notre Dame stuns N.C. State 96-90

  
Published February 28, 2026 06:02 PM

SOUTH BEND, ind. — Cole Certa scored 32 points, including 12 in overtime, Jalen Haralson added 25, and Notre Dame defeated N.C. State 96-90 on Saturday.

The loss damages N.C. State’s hopes of finishing in top four of the ACC. The top four teams in the regular season earn byes into the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. N.C. State (19-10, 10-6) drops from a tie for fourth place into seventh with two games remaining.

Certa, a 12.1 points per game scorer, has cracked 30 points three times in the last nine games. He drained three 3-pointers in overtime, helping the Fighting Irish take a 93-88 lead with 1 1/2 minutes remaining. N.C. State went 1 for 8 from deep in overtime while trying to catch up and Certa’s two free throws with 19 seconds left sealed the win for Notre Dame (13-16, 4-12 ACC).

N.C. State never trailed in regulation, but a 3-pointer by Braeden Shrewsberry got Notre Dame within 81-79 with two minutes remaining. Two free throws by Haralson tied it for Notre Dame with 19 seconds left. N.C. State’s Darrion Williams missed a 3 at the buzzer.

Ven-Allen Lubin had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Williams and Quadir Copeland scored 17 each, and Paul McNeil Jr. added 11.

Shrewsberry scored 16 points and Sir Mohammed added 10 for Notre Dame.

On senior day for Carson Towt, Kebba Njie and Matt MacLellan, the Fighting Irish evened the overall series with N.C. State at 11 wins apiece.

Up next

N.C. State: The Wolfpack wrap up the regular season with home games against No. 1 Duke on Monday and Stanford on Saturday.

Notre Dame: Stanford comes to South Bend on Wednesday and the Fighting Irish play at Boston College on Saturday.