NCAA Basketball: Auburn at Alabama
Auburn stays at No. 1 in AP Top 25 for sixth straight week, Florida up to No. 2; Louisville returns
Brianna Turner
Indiana Fever continue signing spree by adding shot-blocking forward Brianna Turner
Mike Trout
Angels star Mike Trout moving from center to right field in hopes of staying more healthy

nbc_pft_pftpm_aaronjones_250217.jpg
Will Jones and Vikings work out a new deal?
nbc_pft_pftpm_najeeharris_250217.jpg
Is PIT 'inclined' to let Harris test free agency?
nbc_pft_pftpm_justintucker_250217.jpg
List of Ravens' Tucker accusers has reached 16

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Creighton’s Kalkbrenner hurts foot but avoids serious injury in loss to St. John’s

  
Published February 17, 2025 01:51 PM

NEW YORK — Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner avoided a serious injury to his right foot on Sunday, but coach Greg McDermott said the 24th-ranked Bluejays’ leading scorer should expect some lingering soreness.

With 9:45 remaining in the second half of Creighton’s 79-73 loss to No. 9 St. John’s, Kalkbrenner jostled with Zuby Ejiofor and RJ Luis Jr. for position to get a defensive rebound after a missed 3-point try. He appeared to collide with Luis, fell to the floor and was holding the top of his right foot.

After staying down for a few minutes, Kalkbrenner was helped to the locker room for further evaluation. He returned with 3:47 left and Creighton trailing 68-62.

“He tweaked it pretty good but obviously he came back,” McDermott said. “They taped it up and I think he’s going to be sore for a few days.”

Kalkbrenner attempted two shots after returning and finished with 12 points, his second-lowest total in a conference game.

Creighton trails St. John’s by two games for the Big East lead and the injury came at a fortunate time in the schedule. The Bluejays don’t play again until next Sunday against Georgetown.

The Big East Preseason Player of the Year, Kalkbrenner entered Sunday as the conference’s third-leading scorer at 18.7 points per game behind Marquette’s Kam Jones and Villanova’s Eric Dixon.