Dailey scored career-high 23 points as UCLA routs Iowa, 94-70 to snap a four-game January skid

  
Published January 18, 2025 12:47 AM

LOS ANGELES — Eric Dailey Jr. scored a career-high 23 points and UCLA snapped its four-game losing streak with a 94-70 win over Iowa on Friday night.

The Bruins never trailed and the Hawkeyes were only able to tie the game at 2-2 when Owen Freeman answered Tyler Bilodeau’s opening jumper. UCLA reached a double-digit lead in under four minutes and pushed it to 20 points on Kobe Johnson’s free throw at the 11:24 mark. UCLA led 57-24 at the half.

UCLA (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) shot 62.1% from the field, converting 36 of 58 shots, including 8 of 23 from behind the arc. Five players reached double-figure scoring led by Dailey, who topped his previous career high of 20. Bilodeau finished with 18 points and Dylan Andrews knocked down 3 of 5 from distance to add 13. Skyy Clark and William Kyle III each contributed 12.

Josh Dix knocked down 5 of 7 shots from deep to lead Iowa (12-6, 3-4) with 19 points. Freeman was 3-for-3 from the floor and 5-for-5 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Hawkeyes were 21 of 47 from the floor, including 9 of 24 from beyond the arc, and converted 19 of 25 from the line.

UCLA knocked off Gonzaga in its final game of December but lost its first four games of January, at Nebraska, at home to No. 24 Michigan and on the road at Maryland and Rutgers.

UCLA plays host to NO. 24 Wisconsin Tuesday. Iowa returns home to play host to Minnesota Tuesday.