Newmarket Races
Top jockey Frankie Dettori says he will file for bankruptcy
MLB: Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers
Fantasy Baseball: Garrett Mitchell, Gavin Williams among Rotoworld staff’s most drafted players for 2025
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Four-Alabama State at Saint Francis
Knox’s last-second layup lifts Alabama State over Saint Francis 70-68 in First Four

Top Clips

jordan_mpx.jpg
Improved health not yet translating for Spieth
nbc_golf_sirakintvv2_250318.jpg
McIlroy, Scheffler ‘no-brainer’ Masters favorites
nbc_cbb_cinderellastalk_250318.jpg
Drake, High Point are Cinderella candidates

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Davis perfect on six 3s as North Carolina routs San Diego State 95-68 in First Four

  
Published March 19, 2025 12:00 AM

DAYTON, Ohio — RJ Davis scored 26 points and went 6 of 6 from 3-point range to help North Carolina silence some skeptics with a dominant 95-68 victory over San Diego State in a First Four matchup Tuesday night.

Davis’ six 3-pointers tied Caleb Love’s program record for an NCAA Tournament game. Love had six against UCLA in 2022. Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis went 5 for 5 from deep against Eastern Michigan in 1991.

The 14 made 3-pointers were the most for North Carolina in an NCAA Tournament game. The Tar Heels hit 13 against Marquette in 2022.

Seth Trimble had 16 points for North Carolina in a matchups of No. 11 seeds.

The Tar Heels were a controversial selection for the NCAA Tournament, and they played like a team with something to prove.

North Carolina shot 61% in the first half and went 7 of 9 from 3-point range. Davis’ long 3 just before the halftime buzzer gave the Tar Heels their largest lead to that point, 47-23.

North Carolina advanced to face No. 6 seed Mississippi in a South Region game Friday in Milwaukee.

Nick Boyd and Wayne McKinney III each scored 12 for the Aztecs.

The Tar Heels (23-13) seemed a long shot to make the tournament with a 1-12 record in Quadrant 1 games, but were chosen Sunday thanks to a strong nonconference schedule and other metrics.

San Diego State (21-10) led the nation in field goal percentage defense, but had no answer for the Tar Heels.