Diallo scores 22 points, Washington beats USC 83-79 for OT win in 2nd round of Big Ten Tournament

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: DAYTONA 500
Vertigo sidelines Alex Bowman for NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Second Round-Maryland vs Iowa
Koch, Stirtz key in 21-0 run, send Iowa to 75-64 win over Maryland in Big Ten Tournament’s 2nd round
Syndication: Desert Sun
Defending Indian Wells champion Mirra Andreeva throws tantrum after loss to unseeded Siniakova

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_providencebutlerreax_260311.jpg
Vaaks, Providence move past Butler
nbc_cbb_providencepostintv_260311.jpg
English, Vaaks eager to play another 40 minutes
nbc_cbb_providencebutlerhls_260311.jpg
Highlights: Providence fights off Butler at MSG

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: DAYTONA 500
Vertigo sidelines Alex Bowman for NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Second Round-Maryland vs Iowa
Koch, Stirtz key in 21-0 run, send Iowa to 75-64 win over Maryland in Big Ten Tournament’s 2nd round
Syndication: Desert Sun
Defending Indian Wells champion Mirra Andreeva throws tantrum after loss to unseeded Siniakova

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_providencebutlerreax_260311.jpg
Vaaks, Providence move past Butler
nbc_cbb_providencepostintv_260311.jpg
English, Vaaks eager to play another 40 minutes
nbc_cbb_providencebutlerhls_260311.jpg
Highlights: Providence fights off Butler at MSG

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Diallo scores 22 points, Washington beats USC 83-79 for OT win in 2nd round of Big Ten Tournament

  
Published March 11, 2026 07:42 PM

CHICAGO — Zoom Diallo had 22 points and 11 assists and scored the go-ahead basket in overtime as Washington defeated USC 83-79 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday.

The 12th-seeded Huskies (16-16) will take on fifth-seeded Ohio State in a quarterfinal on Thursday.

Diallo scored 15 points over the second half and overtime despite staying on the floor after picking up his fourth foul with nearly 13 minutes left in regulation. Quimari Peterson made five 3-pointers for his 15 points and Wesley Yates III also scored 15. Hannes Steinbach, who scored 24 and 22 points in Washington’s two regular-season wins over the Trojans, finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Kam Woods scored 24 points with seven assists for the 14th-seeded Trojans (18-14), who lost their eighth straight. Jacob Cofie added 14 points, Jordan Marsh had 13 and Ezra Ausar and Ryan Cornish 10 each.

Diallo’s bucket with 2:18 left in overtime gave the Huskies the lead and Peterson added a 3-pointer with a minute to go. Woods completed a three-point play to get the Trojans within a point and forced a turnover by Diallo with 24.2 seconds left. But Woods missed on a drive and fouled Diallo, who made two free throws for an 82-79 lead. USC called timeout with eight seconds remaining but Marsh missed an awkward 3 and Hannes Steinbach made 1 of 2 free throws.

USC led by as many 13 in the second half then Washington went on a 20-4 run to go up 64-61 with six minutes left in regulation. The game was tied at 71 with a minute left but Diallo and Woods missed jumpers on their teams’ final possessions.

Up next

Washington beat Ohio State at home 81-74 on Jan. 11.