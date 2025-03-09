 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff could pitch in minor league game soon
Syndication: Naples Daily News
Minnesota RHP Erasmo Ramirez out for extended time with tear in shoulder
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at New York Mets
Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez out 6-8 weeks with fractured left hand that needs surgery

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseriesv2_250309.jpg
Man United headline PL Summer Series return
nbc_pl_mungoal1_250309.jpg
Fernandes’ stunning free kick gives Man Utd lead
nbc_pl_chelei_250309.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Leicester City MWK 28

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dickinson matches career high with 33 points as Kansas beats No. 24 Arizona 83-76

  
Published March 9, 2025 01:48 AM

LAWRENCE, Ks. — Hunter Dickinson matched a career high with 33 points to lead Kansas past No. 24 Arizona 83-76 on Saturday.

Zeke Mayo drilled five three-pointers and had 20 points while KJ Adams Jr. scored 12, including three dunks while the Jayhawks (20-11, 11-9 Big 12) built a 14-point first-half lead.

The Wildcats (20-11, 14-6) rallied for a brief lead before Dickinson took over, scoring 16 in the first half on 8-of-9 shooting, giving the Jayhawks a 39-30 halftime advantage.

Dickinson grabbed 10 rebounds for his 15th double-double of the year. He was 15 of 23 from the floor.

Jaden Bradley led Arizona with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting and made all seven of his free-throw attempts. Caleb Love had 16 points and Trey Townsend scored 13 off the bench.

As Bradley and Love traded baskets, Arizona erased Kansas’ halftime advantage, taking a short-lived two-point lead at 68-66 with 6:02 to play. The pair combined for 26 second-half points.

Takeaways

Kansas has won 42 consecutive home finales and reached the 20-win mark for the 36th straight year.

Arizona has lost 5 of 8 since a six-game winning streak.

Key moment

Adams tipped a rebound of Dickinson’s 3-point miss, then dunked an alley-oop pass for a 79-72 lead with 1:22. Adams had four dunks.

Key stat

Kansas recorded 14 assists against one first-half turnover.

Up next

Arizona: Begins Big 12 Tournament play Thursday as the No. 2 or 3 seed.

Kansas: Begins Big 12 Tournament play Tuesday as No. 9 seed or Wednesday as No. 7 or 8 seed.