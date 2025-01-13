Duke forward Maliq Brown to miss ‘extended period’ with sprained knee

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke coach Jon Scheyer said versatile forward Maliq Brown will miss “an extended period of time” because of a knee sprain.

The Syracuse transfer played only briefly in the first half of a win against Notre Dame. He exited after teammate Mason Gillis scored a driving off-balance basket but made contact with the side of Brown’s right knee as he hit the floor.

Brown went down and grabbed his knee briefly but hopped up before checking out of the game roughly 20 seconds later.

“He’ll miss weeks,” Scheyer said. “Could be longer, but obviously he’s going to be out for the next several games minimum.”

The 6-foot-9 junior has been a valuable addition with his ability to switch and defend multiple positions. That’s been part of the reason Duke entered the week with KenPom’s No. 2-ranked defense by allowing 87.8 points per 100 possessions.

Duke, ranked No. 4 last week, hosts Miami.