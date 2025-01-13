 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs
Mariners get infielder Miles Mastrobuoni from the Cubs for cash
Baseball: World Baseball Classic - Semifinal Japan vs Mexico
Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki’s MLB deal could spur chaos in Latin America. Here’s why
76th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship - Day Three
At site of Nick Dunlap’s historic win, teen Blades Brown itching to compete in pro debut

Top Clips

GettyImages-2193377861_copy.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool share spoils with Forest
nbc_moto_dakar_stage9intrv_250114.jpg
Dakar Stage 9 proved hard to navigate for racers
tiger.JPG
New book shows deep insight of Tiger’s career

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs
Mariners get infielder Miles Mastrobuoni from the Cubs for cash
Baseball: World Baseball Classic - Semifinal Japan vs Mexico
Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki’s MLB deal could spur chaos in Latin America. Here’s why
76th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship - Day Three
At site of Nick Dunlap’s historic win, teen Blades Brown itching to compete in pro debut

Top Clips

GettyImages-2193377861_copy.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool share spoils with Forest
nbc_moto_dakar_stage9intrv_250114.jpg
Dakar Stage 9 proved hard to navigate for racers
tiger.JPG
New book shows deep insight of Tiger’s career

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Duke forward Maliq Brown to miss ‘extended period’ with sprained knee

  
Published January 13, 2025 12:27 PM
Maliq Brown

Dec 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) is defended by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) during the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Dale Zanine/Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke coach Jon Scheyer said versatile forward Maliq Brown will miss “an extended period of time” because of a knee sprain.

The Syracuse transfer played only briefly in the first half of a win against Notre Dame. He exited after teammate Mason Gillis scored a driving off-balance basket but made contact with the side of Brown’s right knee as he hit the floor.

Brown went down and grabbed his knee briefly but hopped up before checking out of the game roughly 20 seconds later.

“He’ll miss weeks,” Scheyer said. “Could be longer, but obviously he’s going to be out for the next several games minimum.”

The 6-foot-9 junior has been a valuable addition with his ability to switch and defend multiple positions. That’s been part of the reason Duke entered the week with KenPom’s No. 2-ranked defense by allowing 87.8 points per 100 possessions.

Duke, ranked No. 4 last week, hosts Miami.