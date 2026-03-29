Duke vs. UConn NCAA Tournament Elite Eight predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets

No. 1 seed Duke and No. 2 seed UConn are set for a high-stakes Elite Eight showdown on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

The Blue Devils, led by Player of the Year favorite Cameron Boozer and fellow freshman Isaiah Evans are on the brink of a birth on the Final Four thanks to a second half comeback Friday night against St. John’s in which they overcame a 10-point deficit to win, 80-75. UConn, a powerhouse the past four years under Dan Hurley, punched their ticket by holding off Michigan State 67-63, with Tarris Reed Jr. and veteran Alex Karaban leading the charge.

While Duke’s offense has been consistent all season, their defense may be the key to punching their ticket to the Final Four. They own the top-ranked defense in the nation. If Duke brings their best on defense it will take a monster performance by UConn defensively for the Huskies to have any shot at earning a trip to Indianapolis next weekend.

The offenses will feature a battle to see which school can control the paint and the pace. Duke’s ability to generate rim pressure with Boozer will be tested against a UConn interior defense that has been arguably the best in the tournament. As Dan Hurley looks for his third Final Four appearance in four seasons and Jon Scheyer aims to solidify his legacy, this Elite Eight battle promises to be a physical matchup between two of college basketball’s premier programs.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Duke vs. UConn

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Time: 5:05PM EST

5:05PM EST Site: Capital One Center

Capital One Center City: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. Network/Streaming: CBS

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Game Odds: Duke Blue Devils vs. UConn Huskies

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Duke (-218), UConn (+180)

Duke (-218), UConn (+180) Spread: Duke -5.5

Duke -5.5 Total: 133.5

This game opened Duke -5.5 with the Total set at 134.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NCAA Basketball schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Duke vs. UConn

Duke Blue Devils

G Cayden Boozer

G Isaiah Evans

G Dame Sarr

F Cameron Boozer

F Maliq Brown

UConn Huskies

G Solo Ball

G Silas Demary Jr.

F Braylon Mullins

F Alex Karaban

C Tarris Reed Jr.

Important stats, trends and insights: Duke vs. UConn

Duke is 20-17 ATS this season

UConn is 15-22 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in just 14 of Duke’s 37 games this season (14-23)

The OVER has cashed in 17 of UConn’s 37 games this season (17-20)

Caleb Foster (foot) came off the bench in his return to the lineup for Duke scoring 11 points in 19 minutes

(foot) came off the bench in his return to the lineup for Duke scoring 11 points in 19 minutes Isaiah Evans was 10-15 from the field including 4-8 from 3-point range for 25 points against St. John’s

Hurley discusses UConn's 'fortitude' after MSU win Dan Hurley joins John Fanta to unpack UConn's close win over Michigan State, explaining how this year's Huskies team has shown their resilience by winning despite injuries piling up.

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s game between Duke and UConn:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Duke -5.5

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Duke -5.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 133.5

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