IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 results: Felipe Nasr, Porsche Penske Motorsport win again in No. 7 963
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zijpp2jo1jp6dznlv91j
Rivals Rankings Week: Final defensive position rankings revealed
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
Kobe And Gianna Bryant At Los Angeles Lakers Game
Women’s basketball players reflect on Kobe Bryant’s impact on their game five years after his death

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal1_250126.jpg
Emerson brings West Ham to level terms v. Villa
nbc_golf_loveorlav_250126.jpg
Love it or Lav it: Unpacking Tiger vs. Rory in TGL
nbc_pl_avlgoal1v3_250126.jpg
Ramsey drills Aston Villa in front of West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Flagg, No. 2 Duke push past Wake Forest 63-56 to stay unbeaten in ACC

  
Published January 25, 2025 07:46 PM
NCAA Basketball: Duke at Wake Forest

Jan 25, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) blocks a shot by Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Juke Harris (2) during the first half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Jim Dedmon/Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Star freshman Cooper Flagg had 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists as second-ranked Duke pushed past Wake Forest 63-56 on Saturday.

Fellow freshman Kon Knueppel had 15 points for the Blue Devils (17-2, 9-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who missed their first 13 shots after halftime and went 1 for 19 through the first 12 minutes of the second half.

That helped Wake Forest rally from 15 down before halftime to push ahead 45-39 on Juke Harris’ basket at the 9:55 mark. Duke responded with seven straight scoring possessions, going up 53-47 on Flagg’s two free throws with 3:53 left.

Harris scored 14 points to lead the Demon Deacons (15-5, 7-2), who had the backing of a loud and festive home crowd eager to storm the court against Duke for the second straight year. This time, they couldn’t close it when Duke wobbled.

Takeaways

Duke: The Blue Devils had yet to play an ACC game closer than 11 points, but responded in a big test.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons had won six straight, but missed on adding an impressive win to their NCAA Tournament resume.

Key moment

Flagg stepped up in the key sequence, starting with a faceup jumper. Knueppel followed with a paint score, followed by a pick-and-pop 3 from Mason Gillis.

Flagg handled most of the rest, scoring on a spin move, then beating Tre’Von Spillers off the dribble to throw down a two-handed slam as Duke made its move.

Key stat

Duke’s Tyrese Proctor was 1 of 11 from the field and 0 for 6 from 3-point range before burying a 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down, pushing Duke to a 56-49 lead with 2:18 left.

Up next

The Demon Deacons visit No. 25 Louisville on Tuesday. The Blue Devils host N.C. State on Monday.