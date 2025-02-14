No. 3 Florida’s Micah Handlogten returning from broken leg with Gators needing help

Florida center Micah Handlogten, who gruesomely broke his left leg in the Southeastern Conference championship game last March, is returning to the court.

Handlogten announced Friday that he decided to forgo a redshirt and play this season, beginning Saturday against South Carolina. The 7-foot-1 junior will help the third-ranked Gators (21-3, 8-3 Southeastern Conference) deal with the loss of starter Alex Condon, who is expected to miss a week or two with a sprained right ankle. Backup Sam Alexis also is sidelined with a sprained left ankle.

“I’m ready to get out and hoop for the Gators,” Handlogten said.

Handlogten has been cleared for more than a month, and coach Todd Golden has said repeatedly that the player would have final say in whether he plays this season or waits for the next one. Handlogten initially planned to return three weeks ago but changed his mind hours before a home game.

Handlogten started taking part in team activities in December and can regularly be found dunking in pregame warmups. He would provide a boost for an inexperienced frontcourt that’s been pushed around at times this season — and is now down two guys.

Handlogten has a unique skillset in the post.

The North Carolina native totaled 419 points, 544 rebounds and 104 blocked shots in two collegiate seasons, one at Marshall and one at Florida. His 108 offensive rebounds last season were the second-most in school history.

Handlogten averaged 5.9 points and 6.3 rebounds with the Gators in 2023-24 before his season ended abruptly in the SEC Tournament.

He landed awkwardly on his left foot while going for a rebound against Auburn. He immediately fell to the court in pain and rolled onto his side, putting his hands to his face. Handlogten’s parents were escorted onto the court to be by his side. Handlogten’s leg was stabilized in an air cast before he was placed on a backboard and taken off the court on a stretcher.

He had a rod and two screws inserted into his leg at nearby Vanderbilt University Medical Center, but he still managed to rejoin the team for the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis a few days later. The Gators lost to Colorado in the opening round with Handlogten watching from behind the bench.

He’s been a 7-foot cheerleader through 24 games this season, often leading the bench in organized celebrations and pregame pageantry.

His return will allow him to play alongside close friends and seniors Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard. More importantly, it would leave Florida pushing all in on trying to win a championship with its talented and deep roster.