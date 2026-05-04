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Former Notre Dame guard Markus Burton becomes one of top transfers to join Indiana

  
Published May 4, 2026 12:57 PM
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BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — All-conference point guard Markus Burton officially has joined the Indiana Hoosiers from Notre Dame, second-year coach Darian DeVries announced.

The 5-foot-11 Burton is one of two top 25 players DeVries plucked out of this year’s transfer portal.

Burton was limited to only 10 games last season because of an injury to his left ankle. He averaged 18.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals in his shortened third season with the Fighting Irish while shooting 48.9% from the field and 30.6% on 3-pointers.

The 2023 IndyStar Indiana Mr. Basketball Award winner finished his Notre Dame career with 1,315 points, 232 rebounds, 259 assists and 123 steals in 69 career games, posting averages of 19.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 43.8% from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc.

Burton was a second team all-ACC selection in 2024-25 when he led the league in scoring at 23.5 points per game. He also earned the ACC’s Rookie of the Year Award in 2023-24 when he averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals, leading all ACC freshmen in points and steals.

Burton played high school basketball at Mishawaka Penn, where he scored 2,273 career points — No. 20 in state history — and earned first team all-state honors from The Associated Press.

He’s the sixth transfer to pick Indiana, joining a group that consists of 6-6 forward Darren Harris from Duke, 6-3 guard Bryce Lindsey from Villanova, 6-5 guard Jaeden Mustaf from Georgia Tech, 6-11 forward Aiden Sherrill from Alabama, and 7-2 center Samet Yigitoglu from SMU.