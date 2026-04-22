Former Wisconsin guard John Blackwell announces that he’s transferring to Duke

Former Wisconsin guard John Blackwell is heading to Duke.

Blackwell announced Tuesday in an Instagram post that he had committed to Duke. Blackwell was one of the most highly regarded players to enter the transfer portal after he teamed up with Nick Boyd this season to give Wisconsin one of the nation’s top backcourt tandems.

Blackwell’s decision was part of a productive day of commitments for the Blue Devils and top rival North Carolina. The Tar Heels, preparing for their first season under former NBA championship-winning coach Michael Malone, landed commitments from Utah guard Terrence Brown and guard Matt Able from fellow instate program N.C. State.

The 6-foot-4 Blackwell had 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season while helping Wisconsin go 24-11. He shot 38.9% from 3-point range and made 2.8 3-pointers per game.

Blackwell had some of his most productive performances against Wisconsin’s toughest opponents.

He scored 26 points in a road win over eventual national champion Michigan and averaged 27.5 points in the Badgers’ two victories over Final Four participant Illinois. He had 25 points in a late-season road win over Purdue, an NCAA regional finalist.

Blackwell had 22 points and 10 rebounds in Wisconsin’s NCAA Tournament first-round loss to High Point.

He earned third-team all-Big Ten honors from the league’s coaches and media. Blackwell didn’t make the Associated Press all-Big Ten team, which includes only a first team and second team.

That followed a 2024-25 season in which Blackwell had 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Brown, a 6-foot-3 junior, averaged 19.9 points last year with the Utes as he moves east to play for the Tar Heels, according to a social media post. Able, a 6-6 freshman, also committed to the Tar Heels according to On3 and multiple outlets after averaging 8.8 points in his freshman year with the Wolfpack.

Those two figure to slot into prominent backcourt roles, while the Tar Heels also added frontcourt depth with 6-9 French forward Maxim Logue from Florida Atlantic, according to DraftExpress, citing agency Gersh Sports. That comes after the Tar Heels had already secured a commitment from versatile 6-9 forward Neoklis Avdalas from Virginia Tech.

In other portal news, Marquette announced the additions of former Louisville forward Sananda Fru and former St. Thomas (Minnesota) guard Nolan Minessale, representing a major change in the Golden Eagles’ approach to roster construction.

Marquette coach Shaka Smart had signed plenty of Division I transfers while overhauling his roster immediately after getting hired in 2021, but he hadn’t added any since. The last transfer to sign with Marquette was Zach Wrightsil, who arrived from NAIA program Loyola New Orleans in 2022.

Fru, who is 6-11, had 9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game at Louisville this season. Minessale had 19.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game for St. Thomas.