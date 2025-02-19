 Skip navigation
Freemantle’s 14 lead Xavier past Butler 76-63

  
Published February 18, 2025 11:47 PM
Highlights: Xavier overpowers Butler at home
February 18, 2025 10:05 PM
The Musketeers got a balanced effort on offense with four players scoring in double figures as Xavier surged to a 76-63 victory over Butler in a Big East matchup on Tuesday night.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zach Freemantle and Ryan Conwell each scored 14 points as Xavier beat Butler 76-63 on Tuesday night.

Freemantle added five rebounds and three steals for the Musketeers (17-10, 9-7 Big East Conference). Conwell went 6 of 13, 2 for 7 from 3-point range. Dailyn Swain had 13 points and shot 6 for 13, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Jahmyl Telfort led the Bulldogs (12-14, 5-10) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Finley Bizjack and Pierre Brooks each finished with 14 points.

Xavier led 48-31 at halftime, with Marcus Foster racking up eight points. Xavier extended its lead to 62-41 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Conwell scored a team-high eight points in the second half.

Xavier plays Seton Hall on the road on Sunday, and Butler visits DePaul on Saturday.