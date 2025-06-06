 Skip navigation
Guard Ryan Cornish transfers to Southern California from Dartmouth

  
Published June 5, 2025 11:04 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Guard Ryan Cornish has transferred to Southern California from Dartmouth, where he played four seasons.

Cornish started 23 of 27 games for the Big Green as a senior, averaging 17.1 points and 4.9 rebounds to earn All-Ivy League first-team honors. He finished his time there with 1,014 points.

“Ryan is a combo guard that can give us versatility at both guard spots,” Trojans coach Eric Musselman said. “He is a proven scorer who can not only knock down the 3-ball, but he also does an excellent job of drawing free throw attempts.”

Cornish is the ninth player to sign with the Trojans as coach Eric Musselman remakes his roster for next season.