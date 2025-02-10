How to watch DePaul vs. No. 18 Marquette: Live stream info for Big East men’s college basketball game

After dropping their last three games, the No. 18-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles will host the middling DePaul Blue Demons in a Big East matchup on Tuesday night. Coverage from Fiserv Forum starts at 8:30 PM ET, exclusively on Peacock.

Read on to learn more about the DePaul vs. Marquette matchup on Tuesday night, including insights on each team and how to watch the Big East tilt as the college basketball regular season enters its final phase.

How to watch DePaul vs. Marquette:

When: Tuesday, February 11

Tuesday, February 11 Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

DePaul:

The Blue Demons have had a rough go at it this season, standing at 2-11 in the Big East and 11-13 overall. First-year DePaul head coach Chris Holtmann and his squad rattled off a seven-game winning streak to kick the year off, but have since struggled against more intense competition.

DePaul doesn’t have the most dynamic offense, as Indiana transfer CJ Gunn leads the team in scoring with just 12.1 points per game. Despite the team’s rough conference record, a bright spot of the Blue Demons’ season did come in a win against Seton Hall last week, one the struggling team will look to build off of in Milwaukee.

With Marquette riding a three-game losing streak, DePaul could take advantage. The Blue Demons nearly defeated Marquette in a narrow 85-83 defeat earlier in the season, so expect a traditional hard-fought Big East matchup in this one.

Marquette:

Shaka Smart’s squad isn’t in its best form after losing three games in a row, but can bounce back in a “get right” game against DePaul.

Marquette has one of the best players in the country in guard Kam Jones, who posts an average of 21.1 points and six assists per game. The Golden Eagles have strong wins against Maryland, Purdue and Wisconsin this season, but have also stumbled in losses to Dayton and Xavier. After failing three consecutive tests against the Big East’s best in UConn, St. John’s and Creighton, Marquette will look to find its footing once again and improve to 10-4 in the conference.

Special sale for Peacock

Stay in, stay comfy, and stay entertained -- Peacock for just $29.99 is all you need. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply to this limited time offer. Click here to learn more. The sale starts Monday, February 3rd and ends Tuesday, February 18th.

How can I watch college basketball on Peacock?

You can watch college basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99 per month for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started.