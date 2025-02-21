How to watch Georgetown vs Creighton: Live stream info, preview for Sunday’s Big East matchup

It’s Georgetown vs Creighton this Sunday afternoon on Peacock in a Big East match-up, taking place at CHI Health Center Omaha in Nebraska at 4:00 PM ET. Sunday’s game marks the second regular-season meeting between the two schools this season. The Hoyas defeated the Bluejays 81-57 on December 18, however, Creighton leads the all-time series 16-10.

See below to find out how to live stream Sunday’s Georgetown vs Creighton game, as well as additional information on how you can keep up with all of the college basketball action this season.

Georgetown is coming off a dominant 93-72 win against Providence — head coach Ed Cooley’s former team — on Wednesday. Grad transfer Micah Peavy led the Hoyas with a career-high 30 points, adding 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 6 steals in the win.

Peavy, who began his collegiate career at Texas Tech (2020-2021), before spending the last three seasons at TCU, currently ranks 8th in the Big East this season with 16 points per game. He is just the 7th Big East player this season to score at least 30 points in a conference game.

Peavy credited the team’s effort to Cooley’s leadership:

“I think, for us it was just our fight, we wanted to win this game so bad for Coach Cooley,” said Peavy after the win. “We all huddled up and we said we weren’t going to lose this game. So that was the difference. I think it was our will to win. I think we stepped it up big with the rebounding, and that was one of the reasons why we lost the last game.”

Before Wednesday’s win, Cooley had been 0-4 against his former team, the Friars, since taking over at Georgetown last season.

A win on Sunday would move the Hoyas to a .500 record in conference play, with 4 games remaining in the regular season.

The Bluejays are aiming for their first Big East regular-season title since 2019-2020, but they trail St. John’s by just two games in the loss column after suffering back-to-back defeats last week to UConn (Feb. 11) and St. John’s (Feb. 16).

Fifth-year senior Ryan Kalkbrenner — a three-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year — was helped to the locker room for further evaluation after sustaining a right foot injury in the second half of Wednesday’s loss. However, he returned to the bench and finished the game.

Kalkbrenner currently leads the Big East in blocks (2.8 per game) and ranks third in scoring (18.7 per game). He is also tied with Georgetown’s Thomas Sorber for the conference lead in rebounding (8.5 per game).

How to watch Georgetown vs Creighton:

When: Sunday, February 23

Sunday, February 23 Where: CHI Health Center Omaha, in Omaha, NE

CHI Health Center Omaha, in Omaha, NE Time: 4 PM ET

4 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock this Sunday?

Pregame coverage begins at 1:30 PM ET with College Countdown



Women’s CBB - UCLA vs Iowa at 2:00 PM ET

How do I watch basketball games on Peacock

Keep up with the college basketball excitement by subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming..

Are all Big East Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

A total of 30 Big East Men’s Basketball games will be available to watch LIVE on Peacock. 25 during the regular season and 5 conference tournament games.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started