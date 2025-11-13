How to watch Illinois State vs. USC: TV, live stream info, storylines for Friday’s game

The USC Trojans will kick off a men’s basketball tripleheader Friday night on Peacock, taking on Illinois State in a nonconference game tipping off at 7 p.m. ET at the Intuit Dome.

In a matchup of former Pac-10 rivals, No. 10 UCLA and No. 5 Arizona will square off in the Intuit Dome at 10 p.m. on Peacock. At 8 p.m. ET on Peacock, No. 23 Creighton will be playing host to University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Omaha, Nebraska.

USC (2-0) and Illinois State (1-1) will meet in the opener of the Naismith Hall of Fame Series. This is the first meeting between the schools.

More information below on Illinois State and USC and how to watch each game.

Illinois State:

As preseason favorites to win the Missouri Valley Conference championship for the first time since 2000-01, the Redbirds returning 65.5% of the scoring from last year’s 22-14 team. Juniors Chase Walker and Johnny Kinziger elected to stay at Illinois State despite being alluring transfer portal candidates for major programs.

It’s been 26 consecutive seasons since the Redbirds’ last NCAA Tournament appearance (the longest drought in the MVC), and coach Ryan Pedon has an experienced nucleus that shoots well from 3-point distance.

Freshman guard Ty’Reek Coleman shined with a game-high 26 points Sunday in a 76-65 home victory over Cornell.

USC:

The Trojans’ roster has been overhauled since last year with coach Eric Musselman bringing in 13 newcomers (10 from the transfer portal) for his second season. The changes seem to have produced new offensive firepower — USC beat Manhattan 114-83 at home Sunday in the Trojans’ highest points total since 1998 and its fifth-highest total ever.

Auburn transfer Chad Baker-Mazara led the way with a career-high 26 points for USC, which also got 17 points from Ezra Ausar (who arrived from Utah) and 14 from Maryland transfer Rodney Rice. USC also has upgraded defensively with Amarion Dickerson (the 2024-25 Horizon League defensive player of the year at Robert Morris) and Jacob Cofie, a 6-10 sophomore who transferred from Virginia.

“We had seven guys in double digits, that doesn’t happen often across college basketball,” Musselman said. “Scoring 114 points and only turning the ball over 12 times shows how well we shared the ball and pushed the pace.”

How to watch Illinois State vs. USC:

When: Friday, Nov. 14

Friday, Nov. 14 Where: Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, California Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock?

How to watch Maryland Eastern Shore vs. No. 23 Creighton

When: Friday, Nov. 14

Friday, Nov. 14 Where: CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 15 UCLA:

When: Friday, Nov. 14

Friday, Nov. 14 Where: Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, California Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

