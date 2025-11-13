How to watch Maryland Eastern Shore vs. Creighton: TV, live stream info, storylines for Friday’s game

Creighton will play host to Maryland Eastern Shore in the middle game of a men’s basketball tripleheader Friday night on Peacock, with the nonconference game tipping off at 8 p.m. ET at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

The other two games on Peacock will feature Big Ten teams in nonconference matchups: USC will face Illinois State at 7 p.m. ET, and No. 10 UCLA and No. 5 Arizona will square off in the Intuit Dome at 10 p.m. ET. Both games are will be played at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, as part of the Naismith Hall of Fame Series.

Creighton (1-1) and Maryland Eastern Shore (1-3) will meet for the second time and the first in nearly eight years. Creighton won 87-36 on Dec. 15, 2017.

More information below on Maryland Eastern Shore and Creighton and how to watch each game.

Maryland Eastern Shore:

The Hawks are trying to earn their first road victory of the season after losses to Nebraska, Georgia and Georgia Tech. Maryland Eastern Shore won its lone home game of the season last Saturday with a 104-59 drubbing of Cheyney University.

Picked to finish seventh in the MEAC, Maryland Eastern Shore has struggled offensively, ranking 349th in scoring and posting the lowest Division I points total this season in a 94-29 loss to Georgia. Trey Hall (11 points) and Joseph Locandro (10) scored in double figures Tuesday in a 69-50 loss to Nebraska.

Defense is a strong point for coach Cleo Hill Jr.‘s squad, which has 10 players at 6-7 or taller. Christopher Flippin, a preseason pick for all-MEAC first team, has four blocks.

No. 23 Creighton:

The Bluejays are seeking to rebound from a 90-63 road loss Tuesday to No. 19 Gonzaga, which blew the game open with a 32-7 run to start the second half. Creighton is trying to extend a streak of 10 consecutive seasons with 20 victories (fourth longest in Division I) under coach Doug McDermott, who is in his 16th season.

Blake Harper and Nik Graves each had 12 points to lead Creighton in the Gonzaga loss.

The Bluejays have reloaded with nine new players on this season’s roster, including two star transfers from Iowa: Owen Freeman (the 2023-24 Big Ten freshman of the year) and Josh Dix, who grew up in the Omaha area and returned home to play in front of family (four younger siblings and a mother who is battling cancer).

How to watch Maryland Eastern Shore vs. No. 23 Creighton

When: Friday, Nov. 14

Friday, Nov. 14 Where: CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock?

How to watch Illinois State vs. USC:

When: Friday, Nov. 14

Friday, Nov. 14 Where: Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, California Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 15 UCLA:

When: Friday, Nov. 14

Friday, Nov. 14 Where: Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, California Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

