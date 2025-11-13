How to watch Arizona vs. UCLA: TV, live stream info, storylines for Friday’s game

It’s a throwback matchup for a pair of former Pac-10 rivals as Arizona and UCLA battle at 10 p.m. ET in the nightcap of a men’s basketball tripleheader Friday night on Peacock.

At 8 p.m. ET on Peacock, No. 23 Creighton will be playing host to University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Omaha, Nebraska.

USC will face Illinois State at 7 p.m. ET in the opener of the Naismith Hall of Fame Series at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

No. 5 Arizona (3-0) and No. 15 UCLA (3-0) also will be playing at the Intuit Dome in the schools’ 115th meeting. UCLA has a 64-50 edge in the series and beat Arizona 57-54 in their most recent matchup on Dec. 14, 2024.

More information below on Arizona and UCLA and how to watch each game.

Click here to sign up for Peacock

No. 5 Arizona:

Buyoed by a win over defending national champion Florida in the Nov. 3 season opener, the Wildcats are off to a fast start in their fifth season under coach Tommy Lloyd, who has led the team to three Sweet Sixteen appearances in the NCAA Tournament during the past four seasons.

In an 84-49 win over Northern Arizona, freshman guard Dwayne Aristode led Arizona with a career-high 18 points. Koa Peat (10 points), Jaden Bradley (13), and Motiejus Krivas (12) also scored in double figures for the Wildcats.

It’s a young but deep Arizona roster, which totaled 40 points from eight bench players in its latest victory. The Wildcats have the second-ranked recruiting class in the country.

No. 15 UCLA:

The Bruins, who have a veteran nucleus burnished by some key transfers, have opened the season with three home victories, including Monday’s 83-62 win over West Georgia. UCLA has been picked to finish third in the Big Ten behind Purdue and Michigan.

Tyler Bilodeau led the way with 21 points for UCLA, which also got significant contributions from first-time starter Trent Perry (17 points), Eric Dailey Jr. (14) and Jamar Brown (10).

UCLA coach Mick Cronin, who is in his seventh season, said the message to his team against Arizona was “to do hard things and play at a high level. ... If you want to be successful in life, you’ve got to be ready to do hard things. ... (If) you want to beat Arizona, you better be better than them. That’s No. 1. No. 2, you’d better be able to do some hard things because they bring the fight. That’s why it’s great to play them. They always bring the fight.”

How to watch No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 15 UCLA:

When: Friday, Nov. 14

Friday, Nov. 14 Where: Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, California Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock?

How to watch Illinois State vs. USC:

When: Friday, Nov. 14

Friday, Nov. 14 Where: Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, California Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Maryland Eastern Shore vs. No. 23 Creighton

When: Friday, Nov. 14

Friday, Nov. 14 Where: CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch Big Ten Basketball on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Big Ten and Big East basketball games.

Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:

Are 18 years of age or older;

Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;

Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and

Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.

College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.peacocktv.com/student



Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on cancelling your existing subscription, click here.

What devices does Peacock support?