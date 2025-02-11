How to watch Indiana vs. No. 11 Michigan State: Live stream info for Tuesday’s Big Ten basketball matchup

Two of the Big Ten’s historically great programs go toe-to-toe Tuesday on Peacock when Michigan State hosts Indiana. The tip-off between the Spartans and Hoosiers is at 9:00 PM ET, the fourth game in a men’s hoops quadruple-header on Peacock.

RELATED: Big Ten men’s Bracketology: Purdue is the cream of the crop

Read on to find out how to live stream tonight’s games and get additional information on how you can keep up with all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

Indiana:

It has been a rough season in Bloomington. The Hoosiers are 5-8 in conference play and 2-5 in true away games. The school announced Friday that Mike Woodson will not return next season as the team’s head coach, raising questions about the future of the program.

The Hoosiers have lost five straight games, and things don’t get much easier from here. Five of their final seven games are matchups with Quadrant 1 opponents, so it’s time for Indiana to dig deep. The Hoosiers could conceivably make the NCAA tournament with a red-hot close to the season. Even if they don’t earn an automatic bid, playing better now could help them pursue the automatic bid in the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Michigan State:

In contrast to the Hoosiers, the Spartans are thriving this season. They stumbled in Los Angeles last week but came back with a huge second-half surge to take down Oregon back in East Lansing. Michigan State is a perfect 12-0 at home this season, which is a good sign for its matchup with the Hoosiers.

With a win against Indiana, Tom Izzo would pass long-time Hoosiers coach Bob Knight for most Big Ten wins of all time. Izzo celebrated Michigan State’s comeback over Oregon, which tied the record, with players from the 2000 national championship team, including Mateen Cleaves, Morris Peterson, Andre Hutson and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia.

“When I looked behind the bench and those guys were all sitting there, it was a memory-making moment,” Izzo said.

How to watch Indiana vs Michigan State:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, February 11

Tonight, Tuesday, February 11 Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, Michigan

Breslin Center, East Lansing, Michigan Time: 9 PM ET

9 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET with College Countdown



Purdue vs Michigan - 7:00 PM ET

UCLA vs Illinois – 8:00 PM ET

DePaul vs Marquette - 8:30 PM ET

How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock ?

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Special sale for Peacock

Stay in, stay comfy, and stay entertained -- Peacock for just $29.99 is all you need. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply to this limited time offer. Click here to learn more. The sale lasts until Tuesday, February 18th.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started