How to watch Michigan vs Nebraska: Live stream, preview for tonight’s Big Ten women’s basketball game

The Big Ten women’s college basketball action continues tonight on Peacock with a Michigan vs Nebraska match up. Tip off is at 8:00 PM ET. See below to find out how to live stream the game as well as additional information on how you can keep up with all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

The Wolverines snapped their two-game losing streak with a dominant 80-48 win against Oregon on Sunday. Freshman guards Mila Holloway and Oliva Olson led the charge, with Holloway scoring 19 points and Olson, who has reached double-figures in 19 games this season, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Olson, alongside freshman guard Syla Swords, has been one of Michigan’s top scorers this year, and they’re the only freshman duo in the nation averaging at least 15 points per game.

Despite the morale-boosting win, the Wolverines continue to face challenges in maintaining consistency in Big Ten play, where they currently hold a 6-5 record. They’ll look to build on this victory and improve tonight.

The Cornhuskers are coming off a 76-60 loss to Indiana on Sunday night. Freshmen Britt Prince, Amiah Hargrove, and Petra Bozan each put up strong performances, scoring in double figures, but Nebraska struggled against Indiana’s strong 3-point shooting.

Senior center Alexis Markowski, who holds a school-record 47 career double-doubles, was limited to just 8 points in the loss. Despite this, she has been one of Nebraska’s most consistent performers, leading the team in scoring (14.5 points per game) and rebounding (7.6 rebounds per game).

With the home court advantage, Nebraska looks to bounce back tonight. The Cornhuskers have been strong at home, boasting a 12-1 record this season.

How to watch Michigan vs Nebraska:

When: Tonight, Thursday, February 6

Tonight, Thursday, February 6 Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska Time: 8 PM ET

8 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

