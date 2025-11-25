How to watch Oklahoma vs. Marquette: TV, live stream info, storylines for Black Friday game in Chicago

On a Black Friday in the Windy City, Oklahoma will face Marquette for a 2 p.m. tipoff on NBC and Peacock from Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago.

Heading into the neutral-site, nonconference matchup, both teams are coming off victories.

Marquette (4-3) beat Central Michigan 85-71 last Saturday to snap a two-game losing skid.

Oklahoma (3-2) has won two consecutive, most recently a 72-53 victory over Alcorn State on Sunday.

More information below on Oklahoma and Marquette and how to watch the game.

Oklahoma:

The Sooners overcame a poor shooting effort (33% from the field, 68% from the free throw line) with a strong performance on the boards (18 offensive rebounds) to beat Alcorn State 72-53.

Alabama transfer Derrion Reid had a career-high 16 points and eight rebounds to lead the Sooners, who also had a game-high 17 from Nijel Pack, who made five 3-pointers. Xzayvier Brown also chipped in with 11 points.

Oklahoma is in its fifth season under head coach Porter Moser, who led the team to a 20-14 record and a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament last year.

Marquette:

The Golden Eagles closed a four-game homestand with a strong second half to beat Central Michigan.

Senior guard Chase Ross led Marquette with 27 points by making 7 of 8 field goals and 12 of 14 free throws. Zaide Lowery had 12 points, four rebounds and five assists for Marquette, which shot a season-high 35 free throws.

Freshman guard Nigel James Jr. also has been averaging 10 points per game for the Golden Eagles, who are in their fifth season with coach Shaka Smart.

How to watch Oklahoma vs. Marquette:

When: Friday, Nov. 28

Friday, Nov. 28 Where: Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV : NBC

: NBC Live Stream: Peacock

