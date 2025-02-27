How to watch Rutgers vs No. 15 Michigan: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s Big Ten matchup

The college basketball action continues tonight on Peacock with a Big Ten doubleheader. The excitement tips off at 7:00 PM ET with a women’s showdown between Maryland and Indiana. At 9:00 PM, it’s Rutgers vs Michigan in a men’s basketball thriller.

Tonight’s game marks the second meeting between Rutgers and Michigan this season. The Wolverines edged out the Scarlet Knights 66-63 on February 1 in a road victory in Piscataway.

See below to find out how to live stream both games, as well as additional information on how you can keep up with all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

RELATED: Big Ten men’s Bracketology: Michigan State surges as regular season winds down

Rutgers picked up its second straight win on Sunday, defeating USC 95-85 at home. Dylan Harper (25 points) and Ace Bailey (14 points) led the team in scoring. The freshman duo is approaching the Rutgers All-Time True Freshman scoring record of 517 points. Harper is just 33 points shy, while Bailey is 39 points away. Sophomore guard Jamichael Davis also delivered a strong performance, contributing 13 points in the victory.

With the win, the Scarlet Knights, now 7-0 in conference play, hold a 1.5-game lead over 16th-place Northwestern (5-11). However, with Minnesota, USC, and Iowa all at 6-10, the race remains tight as Rutgers looks to separate itself from the pack.

The Wolverines have won seven of their last eight games, most recently defeating Nebraska 49-46, on Monday. Junior guard Roddy Gayle Jr. scored a team-high 12 points and 5 rebounds, while junior guard Tre Donaldson contributed 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Michigan has been having a remarkable season. The team’s 21 wins are its most since the 2020-21 season, when they went 23-5 and reached the Elite Eight.

Gayle Jr. attributes the Wolverines’ success to their tenacity.

“We find a way, no matter what. Whatever way we get it done, we find a way,” said Gayle Jr. “We have plenty of games where shots weren’t falling or there were games we did have shots falling. I feel like through the ups and downs, we stay levelheaded, we stay in that medium. I feel like that’s the way we thrive.”

The Wolverines, seeking their first Big Ten regular season title since 2021, currently sit second in conference standings behind Michigan State.

How to watch Rutgers vs Michigan:

When: Tonight, Thursday, February 27

Tonight, Thursday, February 27 Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI Time: 9 PM ET

9 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET with College Countdown



WBB - Maryland vs Indiana at 7:00 PM ET

How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started