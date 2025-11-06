 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin scores his 900th NHL goal with the Washington Capitals
Mercyhurst v Northwestern
Northwestern opens new chapter after veteran core moves on
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 11 ACC Tournament California vs Virginia Tech
How to watch Virginia Tech vs Providence: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_pft_belichick_251106.jpg
Belichick among coaching semifinalists for HOF
nbc_pft_jerodmayo_251106.jpg
The challenges of balancing relationships as media
nbc_pft_mayemcdaniels_251106.jpg
Curran: McDaniels has been ‘brilliant’ with Maye

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch South Florida vs George Washington: Live stream info, preview for Saturday's game

  
Published November 6, 2025 09:57 AM

The South Florida Bulls take on the George Washington Revolutionaries this Saturday at 1:30 PM ET in the first game of an exciting men’s college basketball doubleheader on Peacock. The matchup is part of the 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off, which will also feature Virginia Tech vs Providence at 4 PM. See below for additional information on how you can follow all of the college basketball excitement this season on Peacock.

South Florida:

South Florida:

The Bulls opened up their season with a commanding 102-67 victory over Florida A&M on Monday. Wes Enis led the team with 22 points in his first regular-season game with the Bulls. The junior guard spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Lincoln Memorial University.

Senior guard Josh Omojafo finished with 17 points in the win, while senior forward Izaiyah Nelson added 16 points and 10 rebounds, recording the 19th double-double of his career.

The Bulls are led by Bryan Hodgson, who was named the program’s 12th men’s basketball coach in March 2025. He most recently served as head coach at Arkansas State from 2023-2025, guiding the Red Wolves to back-to-back 20-win seasons.

George Washington:

The Revolutionaries also started their season with a win on home court, defeating Maine 67-47 on Monday. Forward Luke Hunger scored a team-high 15 points, supported by Christian Jones (14 points, 4 rebounds) and a double-double from Tyrone Marshall Jr. (13 points, 12 rebounds).

How to watch South Florida vs George Washington:

  • When: Saturday, November 8
  • Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT
  • Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock on Saturday?

How do I watch college basketball games on NBC and Peacock?

Sign up here to get access to our NBC Sports on Peacock Channel as well as all of our live sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You'll also get tons of new & hit movies and TV shows, including Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC and Bravo. There's always something new to discover.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.