How to watch Alcorn State vs Minnesota: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s game

This Saturday, November 8, features an exciting slate of men’s college basketball matchups. The action begins at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock with an Alcorn State vs Minnesota showdown. Then, at 1:30 PM ET, Peacock will feature special coverage of the 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off. The South Florida Bulls take on the George Washington Revolutionaries, followed by Virginia Tech vs Providence at 4:00 PM. See below for additional information on how you can follow all of the college basketball excitement this season on Peacock.

Alcorn State:

The Braves have dropped their first two contests of the season, most recently falling 76-70 to the South Alabama Jaguars on Thursday night. Shane Lancaster finished with a team-high 25 points, Nick Woodard scored 14 points and 7 rebounds, and Tycen McDaniels added 12 points.

Minnesota:

The Golden Gophers earned their first home win of the season, defeating the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs 87-60 on Monday night. Cade Tyson and Jaylen Crocker-Johnson made a big impact in their regular-season debut at Minnesota.

Tyson, a transfer from North Carolina who began his career at Belmont, finished with a game-high 30 points.

Crocker-Johnson recorded his fourth career double-double, scoring 13 points and 14 rebounds. He followed head coach Niko Medved to Minnesota after spending last season at Colorado State.

Medved took over as Gophers’ head coach in March. He spent the previous seven seasons at Colorado State (2018-2025).

How to watch Alcorn State vs Minnesota:

When: Saturday, November 8

Saturday, November 8 Where: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, MN

Williams Arena, Minneapolis, MN Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock on Saturday?

How do I watch college basketball games on NBC and Peacock?

