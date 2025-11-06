 Skip navigation
Northwestern opens new chapter after veteran core moves on
How to watch South Florida vs George Washington: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s game
How to volunteer for LA28 Olympics, Paralympics

Belichick among coaching semifinalists for HOF
The challenges of balancing relationships as media
Curran: McDaniels has been ‘brilliant’ with Maye

How to watch Virginia Tech vs Providence: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s game

  
November 6, 2025

Head to Peacock this Saturday, November 8, for an exciting afternoon of men’s college basketball. The action begins at 12:00 PM ET with an Alcorn State vs Minnesota matchup. Then, at 1:30 PM ET, Peacock will feature special coverage of the 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off. The South Florida Bulls take on the George Washington Revolutionaries, followed by Virginia Tech vs Providence at 4:00 PM. See below for additional information on how you can follow all of the college basketball excitement this season on Peacock.

Virginia Tech:

The Hokies defeated the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 98-67 in their season opener on Monday. Senior forward Tobi Lawal and junior center Amani Hansberry both recorded double-doubles in the victory. Lawal finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Hansberry — a transfer from West Virginia — added 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Providence:

The Friars also opened up their season with a win, defeating the Holy Cross Crusaders 89-79 on Monday. Five players scored in double digits, but it was freshman guard Stefan Vaaks (19 points) and freshman forward Jamier Jones (16 points) who led the team in scoring.

“It’s good to be back,” said head coach Kim English after the game. “First game and there’s still a lot of stuff we need to clean up. I’m really proud of our young guys and our bench. That is what a bench is supposed to do. Our bench is supposed to withstand a good start and play well on both sides of the ball.”

The last time the Hokies and Friars went head-to-head was in February 2004. Virginia Tech won 69-57.

How to watch Virginia Tech vs Providence:

  • When: Saturday, November 8
  • Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock on Saturday?

How do I watch college basketball games on NBC and Peacock?

