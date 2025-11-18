 Skip navigation
How to watch Southern University vs Washington: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

  
November 18, 2025

The Southern Jaguars face the Washington Huskies in tonight’s men’s college basketball showdown on Peacock as the two teams meet for the very first time in program history. Tip-off is at 9:30 PM ET. See below to find out how to watch Southern University vs Washington, as well as additional information on how you can follow all of the college basketball action this season on Peacock.

Southern University:

The Jaguars (2-2) are coming off back-to-back blowout wins against Ecclesia (Nov. 10) and Champion Christian (Nov. 15). Senior guard Michael Jacobs finished with a game-high 26 points in Saturday’s 120-64 win, while sophomore guard Rondae Hill added 15 points, shooting 2-for-4 from 3-point range.

Washington:

The Huskies defeated the Washington State Cougars 81-69 last Friday, improving to 3-1. Sophomore guards Wesley Yates III and Zoom Diallo led the way for the Huskies. Yates III finished with 26 points and 7 rebounds, while Diallo scored 20 points and finished with 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Freshman forward Hannes Steinbach earned his third-straight double-double of the season, ending the night with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

How to watch Southern University vs Washington:

  • When: Tonight, Tuesday, November 18
  • Where: Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle, Washington
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock

