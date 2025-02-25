How to watch Washington vs No. 11 Wisconsin: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s Big Ten matchup

The Washington Huskies take on the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers tonight on Peacock in the first match up between the two programs in 60 years, and their very first match up as Big Ten opponents. Tip off for tonight’s Washington vs Wisconsin game is at 9 PM ET, but the action starts at 7:00 PM ET when Northwestern goes head-to-head with Minnesota at Williams Arena.

See below to find out how to live stream both games, as well as additional information on how you can keep up with all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

Washington (13-14) enters tonight’s match up ranked last in Big Ten standings with a 4-12 conference record, two games behind 15th place. The team is coming off an 85-79 loss against Iowa last Saturday — their second straight defeat. Despite shooting over 50% from the field and leading by 1-point entering halftime, the Huskies couldn’t contain the Hawkeyes, who scored 52 points in the second half.

Junior guard Mekhi Mason led the Huskies in scoring with 19 points, while senior forward Great Osobor added 15 points and 11 rebounds, recording his eighth double-double of the season.

Osobor currently leads the Huskies in scoring (15 ppg), assists (3.4 apg), rebounds (8.7 rpg), and steals (1.9).

Washington averages 12.9 turnovers per game, the second most in the Big Ten. With just 4 games left on their schedule, the Huskies will need to secure the ball and win at least 3 of those match ups to avoid their first losing season since 2020-2021.

Wisconsin’s 5-game win streak came to an end last Saturday with a 77-73 overtime loss to Oregon at home. John Tonje led the way with 22 points and 7 rebounds. The graduate guard currently leads the Big Ten with an average of 19.7 points per game this season, tying for first with Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli.

The Badgers (21-6) are fourth in the Big Ten with an 11-5 conference record, just two games behind first-place Michigan State. Their most recent outright Big Ten regular season title was in 2014-15.

With an average of 81.7 points per game, Wisconsin is on track to post its highest-scoring offense (85.3 ppg) since the 1970-1971 season.

How to watch Washington vs Wisconsin:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, February 25

Tonight, Tuesday, February 25 Where: Kohl Center in Madison, WI

Kohl Center in Madison, WI Time: 9 PM ET

9 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET with College Countdown



