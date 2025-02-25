How to watch Northwestern vs Minnesota: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s Big Ten matchup

It’s Northwestern vs Minnesota tonight on Peacock as both teams look to avoid a bottom-3 finish in the regular season standings, which would remove them from Big Ten tournament contention. Live coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET with Big College Countdown, followed by tip off at 7:00 PM ET. Then, at 9:00 PM ET it’s Washington vs Wisconsin in the second game of tonight’s Big Ten doubleheader. See below to find out how to live stream both games, as well as additional information on how you can keep up with all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

Northwestern (14-13) bounced back from a three-game losing streak with a dominant 70-49 win over Ohio State last Thursday. Nick Martinelli was one of four Wildcats to score in double-figures in the win, leading the team with 18 points and 5 rebounds in his 24th game with at least 15 points this season.

The junior forward has taken on a more prominent role since senior guard Brooks Barnhizer (foot) and graduate student guard Jalen Leach (torn ACL) suffered season-ending injuries this month. Martinelli currently leads the Big Ten in scoring with 19.7 points per game.

With a 5-11 conference record, the Wildcats are currently 16th in the Big Ten, just one game behind Iowa, Minnesota, and USC, who are tied for 13th.

Minnesota (14-13) fell 69-60 against Penn State on Saturday at home, marking their second-worst performance of the season as they shot just 33.9% from the field. Senior guard Femi Odukale led the Golden Gophers in scoring with 15 points, while fifth-year senior forward Dawson Garcia added 11 points. With 19.4 points per game, Garcia ranks just third in the conference in scoring, behind Martinelli and Wisconsin guard John Tonje.

The Golden Gophers, currently 6-10 in conference play, have dropped their last three home games and look to bounce back tonight.

How to watch Northwestern vs Minnesota:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, February 25

Tonight, Tuesday, February 25 Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota Time: 7 PM ET

7 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET with College Countdown



Washington vs Wisconsin at 9:00 PM ET

How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

