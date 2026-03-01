Huff, Lorient lead West Virginia past No. 19 BYU, 79-71

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smx_hunterlawrence_260223_2.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Round 8 450 Main Event Live Updates: Ken Roczen gets the holeshot
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Philon’s late jumper leads No. 17 Alabama over No. 22 Tennessee 71-69
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington 250 Seth Hammaker 02.jpg
Seth Hammaker overcomes qualification accident to win Daytona Supercross 250
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_vpcota_260228.jpg
Highlights: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at COTA
nbc_horse_fountainyouth_260228_2.jpg
Commandment battles for Fountain of Youth win
nbc_pga_smothermanpresser_260228.jpg
Smotherman: Cognizant Classic is ‘fun challenge’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smx_hunterlawrence_260223_2.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Round 8 450 Main Event Live Updates: Ken Roczen gets the holeshot
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Philon’s late jumper leads No. 17 Alabama over No. 22 Tennessee 71-69
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington 250 Seth Hammaker 02.jpg
Seth Hammaker overcomes qualification accident to win Daytona Supercross 250
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_vpcota_260228.jpg
Highlights: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at COTA
nbc_horse_fountainyouth_260228_2.jpg
Commandment battles for Fountain of Youth win
nbc_pga_smothermanpresser_260228.jpg
Smotherman: Cognizant Classic is ‘fun challenge’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Huff, Lorient lead West Virginia past No. 19 BYU, 79-71

  
Published February 28, 2026 08:33 PM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Honor Huff scored 19 points, Brenen Lorient added 18 and West Virginia led the entire second half and beat No. 19 BYU 79-71 on Saturday night.

DJ Thomas added 13 points and Jasper Floyd and Chance Moore had 11 apiece for the Mountaineers (17-12, 8-8 Big 12).

Robert Wright III scored 23 points and AJ Dybantsa added 20 for BYU (20-9, 8-8), which couldn’t make up a double-digit halftime deficit for the second straight game. The Cougars have lost two straight and eight of 12.

Keba Keita’s steal and layup brought BYU to 74-71 with 1:11 left. But the Cougars didn’t score again. BYU had two chances to tie it following steals, but turned the ball over on consecutive possessions.

West Virginia made 5 of 6 free throws the final 26 seconds. The Mountaineers broke a three-game losing streak and improved to 2-4 against AP Top 25 opponents.

West Virginia forced nine BYU turnovers in the first half and used a 20-5 run, including 11 points from Moore, to take a 40-26 halftime lead.

Dybantsa, who could be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft, was limited to four points on 1-of-4 shooting in the first half. He bounced back to make 6 of 11 shots after halftime. He scored 11 points over a five-minute stretch midway through the second half, but BYU had trouble corralling rebounds and trailed over the final 27 minutes of the game.

Up next

BYU: At Cincinnati on Tuesday night.

West Virginia: At Kansas State on Tuesday night.