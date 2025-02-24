Indiana coach Mike Woodson adds new twist to an old story on anniversary of Bob Knight’s thrown chair

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mike Woodson arrived at Assembly Hall ready to honor his mentor, the late Bob Knight, once more.

So the outgoing Indiana coach brought his own red plastic chair, placed it on the floor between the Hoosiers’ metal folding chairs that are still tethered together and used it during the rivalry game against No. 13 Purdue.

Then Woodson added yet another twist to a question that has mystified Indiana fans for 40 years — where is the chair Knight tossed across the court in anger on Feb. 23, 1985?

“You realize that is ‘the chair,’” Woodson said after Indiana’s 73-58 victory. “I’ve had it a while. A lot of people say they have the chair but Scott Greer, the tennis coach here many years ago, he was the only one thinking out of the box that night when Coach Knight threw that chair. That morning he got up and came to Assembly Hall and got the chair and got (track coach) Sam Bell and Coach Knight and all to sign off on it, took pictures with it.”

Woodson’s story seems as plausible as any other, though verifying it would be difficult. Bell died in June 2016, Greer died in July 2022 and Knight died in November 2023.

But the infamous incident hardly has been forgotten. Replays still get millions of views online, and tales of the time a furious Bob Knight threw a chair across the court still make the rounds routinely in sports circles.

How did it happen?

Five minutes into a game against the rival Boilermakers, Knight let the referees know he disagreed with a foul call and drew the first of three technical fouls during the sequence.

Knight then turned around, grabbed his plastic chair and hurled it past Purdue guard Steve Reid, who was standing at the free-throw line, and into a row of photographers seated on the baseline. Fortunately, nobody was injured.

While Indiana’s fans initially roared with approval, the cheers quickly turned to boos when they realized Knight had been ejected, and then things turned ugly. Fans tossed coins onto the court — one of which hit Pat Keady, the wife of Purdue coach Gene Keady, in the eye, and some Boilermakers players later recounted being fearful as the game resumed.

Yet the scramble over what happened to the chair never has been resolved.

Perhaps it got discarded at some point. Others recount how someone they knew tracked it down, citing testimonials from people they know. Nobody actually knows for sure.

But even though it wasn’t the actual chair, it did give Woodson and the Hoosiers a purpose.

“All the documentation, I happened to get my hands on it — that’s why it was special to have it here tonight,” Woodson said after his players gathered around him following their biggest win of the season. “I wasn’t going to throw the chair, but I did want to sit in it.”