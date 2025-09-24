Iowa State’s Tamin Lipsey sidelined for 4-6 weeks with knee injury

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State starting point guard Tamin Lipsey will miss four to six weeks after injuring his knee at practice Tuesday, the school announced.

Lipsey, who sprained the medial collateral ligament in his right knee, could be back for the Cyclones’ opener against Fairleigh Dickinson on Nov. 3.

The fourth-year player from Ames has started all 103 of his career games and is the Cyclones’ all-time steals leader with 237. Last season, he averaged 10.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.