Jackson Shelstad, Nate Bittle lead Oregon to 75-57 victory over Rutgers

  
Published February 17, 2025 12:51 AM

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jackson Shelstad had 19 points, Nate Bittle added a double-double and Oregon cruised to a 75-57 victory over Rutgers on Sunday night in the first meeting between the schools in 40 years.

Sheldstad, who was coming off a career-high 26 points in an 81-75 victory over Northwestern that snapped a five-game losing streak for the Ducks (18-8 7-8 Big Ten Conference), made 8 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers against the Scarlet Knights. Bittle finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, also blocking five shots on the way to his fourth double-double this season.

TJ Bamba pitched in with 11 points and six assists for Oregon.

Lathan Sommerville had 14 points to lead Rutgers (12-14, 5-10) and Dylan Harper scored 13 — six below his average. Leading scorer Ace Bailey was held to eight points on 4-for-13 shooting. Bailey came in averaging 19.1 per game. He and Harper are trying to become just the second freshman teammates to average 19-plus in the past 22 seasons, joining Duke’s Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett in 2018-19.

Harper followed his 3-pointer with a basket to give Rutgers a 21-14 lead in the first half. Oregon chipped away until Supreme Cook and Dylan Grant had baskets at both ends of an 10-4 spurt to close out the half and the Ducks took a 38-33 lead.

Shelstad hit a 3-pointer and a pullup jumper to give Oregon a 51-44 lead with 14 minutes remaining. He buried back-to-back 3-pointers for a 62-48 advantage with 9:29 left. Rutgers got no closer than 12 from there.

Oregon leads the all-time series 2-1.

The Scarlet Knights have lost three straight and four of their last five.

Rutgers plays at Washington on Wednesday. Oregon plays at Iowa on Wednesday.